MONDAY, MARCH 16

7:16 a.m., disturbance, 1400 block of Sherman Avenue, North Bend; report due. Subject breaking rear view mirror in vehicle.

7:46 a.m., mental subject, 1700 block of Sheridan Avenue, North Bend; handled.

9:28 a.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, 700 block of State Street, North Bend; report due. Theft of wallet.

10:43 a.m., juvenile runaway, 1500 block of Hayes Street, North Bend; report due.

10:59 a.m., harassment, 1900 block of McPherson Avenue, North Bend; report due. Subject hit in the head at location.

12:14 p.m., hit and run, 2600 block of Broadway Avenue, North Bend; report due. Request case number for insurance.

1:48 p.m., suspicions conditions, North Bend area; handled.

4:07 p.m., criminal trespass, 1800 block of Newmark Street, North Bend; report due. Intoxicated male drinking and causing problems.

4:53 p.m., suspicious conditions, Ferry Road Park, North Bend; handled.

5:04 p.m., unlawful entry to motor vehicle, 1800 block of Roosevelt Street, North Bend; report due.

5:19 p.m., drug information, 2200 block of Broadway Avenue, North Bend; handled.

5:35 p.m., mental subject, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, North Bend; handled.

6:50 p.m., mental subject, 1700 block of McPherson Avenue, North Bend; handled.

8:30 p.m., theft, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, North Bend; report due.

11:22 p.m., criminal trespass, 2200 block of Newmark Street, North Bend; report due.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

6:06 a.m., suspicious subject, Kinney Road and Thompson Road, Coos Bay; handled.

9:22 a.m., criminal trespass, 1800 block of McPherson Avenue, North Bend; cleared, no report. Complaint of male, female refusing to leave lobby. Subjects agreed to leave.

10:57 a.m., criminal trespass, 1800 block of Sherman Avenue, North Bend; report due. Library requests male transient who urinated on building be contacted. Issued 30 day trespass.

12:38 p.m., accident, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, North Bend; report due.

1:33 p.m., warrant service, 800 block of California Avenue, North Bend; report due.

1:35 p.m., juvenile problem, 1500 block of Hayes Street, North Bend; report due.

4:07 p.m., runaway juvenile, 1500 block of Hayes Street, North Bend; repot due.

4:14 p.m., fraud, 800 block of California Avenue, North Bend; report due.

4:25 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Newmark Street and Pine Street, North Bend; handled. Report of male sex offender parked across from home.

4:44 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 2200 block of Wall Street, North Bend; handled. Report of suspicious vehicle with no plates parked in front of location.

6:31 p.m., illegal camping, Ash Street, North Bend; handled.

8:39 p.m., suspicious subject, Pine Street, North Bend; handled.

8:49 p.m., unlawful use of a motor vehicle, 1100 block of Maine Avenue, North Bend; report due. Not as reported. Vehicle had rolled into another car down the street.

9:16 p.m., noise complaint, 3600 block of Inland Court, North Bend; handled.

9:31 p.m., suspicious conditions, 2200 block of Newmark Street, North Bend; handled. Someone threw something at his car.

10:09 p.m., criminal trespass, Ferry Road, North Bend; report due. Subjects warned for trespassing.

10:21 p.m., criminal trespass, Simpson Park, North Bend; report due. Subjects were warned for trespassing.

11:14 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 2700 block of Virginia Avenue, North Bend; handled.

11:35 p.m., disturbance, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, North Bend; handled.

