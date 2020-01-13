Sunday, Jan. 12
Mental Subject
At 6:51 a.m. on Inland Drive, officers responded to a subject who was warned of misuse of 9-1-1 and given the police department’s business line. The subject also refused medical.
Suspicious Subject
At 12:10 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, it was reported that subject was dumpster diving. An officer contacted the subject and he was advised to move along.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Traffic Stop
At 6:37 a.m. on the McCullough Bridge, a driver was warned for driving without headlights and failure to carry insurance and registration.
Criminal Mischief
At 12:24 p.m. on Virginia Avenue and Virginia Court, a woman reported that her vehicle was vandalized.
Arrest
At 2:43 p.m. on Montana Avenue and McPherson Avenue, Corrine Smith, 38, from Coos Bay was referred to the district attorney’s office on the charge of criminal trespass 1. A juvenile was referred to the juvenile department on the charge of criminal mischief 2.
Friday, Jan. 10
Arrest
At 4:15 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, Jed Parks, 60, from North Bend was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 2. The subject was cited in lieu of custody. He was advised of trespass and went on his way.