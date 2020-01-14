Monday, Jan. 13
Noise Complaint
At 7:06 a.m. on Ocean Terminal, an anonymous noise complaint was made from location. An officer checked with planning department, which advised that no noise ordinance exists for industrial areas.
Unlawful Entry into Motor Vehicle
At 9:19 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report was made of a stolen purse from vehicle possibly at location. An officer spoke with the victim and a report was taken.
Arrest
At 10:15 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, Area Glass requested a transient sleeping in the doorway be trespassed. The subject left area and an officer located him at Circle H Plaza. The subject had been previously trespassed from there and was reminded. Jedediah Parks, 59, of North Bend was charged with criminal trespass 2 at Circle H Plaza and cited in lieu of custody. Parks was permanently trespassed from Area Glass.
Fraud
At 3:49 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue, a report was made of fraudulent use of a credit card. An officer spoke with the victim and the case is pending for more information from family member.
Disturbance
At 4:28 p.m. on California Avenue, a report was made of a male and female arguing in an apartment area. Officers responded and were unable to locate a disturbance. Nearby neighbors believe this was a male transient yelling while walking through the area.