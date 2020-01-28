Monday, Jan. 27
Prowler
At 6:06 a.m. on Ash Street, a prowler was reported walking around a neighbor’s residence. Officers responded and checked the residence and neighborhood but were unable to locate.
Traffic Stop
At 7:51 a.m. on 12th Street and Broadway Avenue, a driver was warned for speeding in a school zone.
At 11:21 p.m. on Newmark Street and Liberty Street, a driver was issued a ticket for driving while suspended violation and driving uninsured. The driver was warned for failure to renew registration. The vehicle was secured on Liberty Street and the driver informed to have a licensed driver retrieve it.
Criminal Trespass
At 8:36 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a report was made of a transient sleeping in the doorway and wants them trespassed. An officer responded and contacted two male transients and warned them of trespass.
At 11:40 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a subject was warned for trespass.
Hit and Run
At 10:44 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report was taken of a hit and run.
Theft
At 7 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, a report was made of theft. An officer responded and a report was taken.
Animal at Large
At 9:33 p.m. on Lincoln Street, a report was made of dogs at large. An officer checked the area and was unable to locate. A message was left for animal control.