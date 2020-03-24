FRIDAY, MARCH 20
5:56 a.m., suspicious subject, 2300 block of Tremont Avenue, North Bend; handled.
8:04 a.m., suspicious conditions, 3400 block of Cedar Street, North Bend; report due.
8:38 a.m., disturbance, Sherman Avenue and Ferry Road, North Bend; handled.
9:08 a.m., suspicious conditions, 2600 block of Fir Street, North Bend; handled.
9:11 a.m., theft, Sherman Avenue and Newmark Street, North Bend; report due.
10:11 a.m., theft, 3800 Vista Drive, North Bend; report due.
11:36 a.m., criminal trespass, 2300 block of 14th Street, North Bend; report due.
1:13 p.m., suspicious conditions, Alley BHD Broadway and Everett, North Bend; handled.
2:58 p.m., theft, 2100 block of Newmark Street, North Bend; report due.
3:34 p.m., criminal trespass, 1800 block of Newmark Street, North Bend; report due.
4:36 p.m., hazmat, 2000 block of Monroe Street, North Bend; handled.
5:08 p.m., suspicious conditions, Newmark Street and Broadway Avenue, North Bend; handled. No crime.
8:04 p.m., suspicious subject, 3000 block of Broadway Avenue, North Bend; handled.
9:49 p.m., shots fired, Lakeshore Drive, North Bend; handled.
10:37 p.m., harassment, Montana Avenue and McPherson Avenue, North Bend; report due.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
12:21 a.m., suspicious conditions, 2200 block of 16th Street, North Bend; handled. Open window at church.
1 a.m., suspicious conditions, 3400 block of Broadway Avenue, North Bend; handled.
1:13 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, North Bend; handled.
1:25 a.m., suspicious vehicle, 2200 block of Broadway Avenue, North Bend; north bend; cleared, no report.
1:35 a.m., disorderly conduct, Virginia Avenue and Grant Street, North Bend; report due.
2:17 a.m., criminal trespass, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, North Bend; report due. Subject heavily under influence of drugs is banging on the window.
2:43 a.m., disorderly conduct, Virginia Avenue and Meade Avenue, North Bend; report due. Male in the roadway yelling.
3:38 a.m., suspicious conditions, 1800 block of McPherson Avenue, North Bend; handled.
8:48 p.m., criminal trespass, Colorado Avenue and Airport Lane, North Bend; report due.
8:50 p.m., criminal trespass, Pittman Loop, North Bend; report due.
10:08 p.m., suspicious conditions, 800 block of California Avenue, North Bend; Not as reported. Subject having mental health issues.
