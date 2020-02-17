Sunday, Feb. 16
Arrests
At 1:13 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, Jed Parks, 60, from North Bend was cited in lieu of custody for criminal trespass. Parks was instructed to not return to the property and would be gathering his belongings and leaving.
At 2:30 p.m. on California Boat Ramp, Caren Shanks, 63, was arrested for disorderly conduct 2 and interfering. Shanks was transported to the Coos County Jail and will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for interfering.
At 10:22 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, Curtis Tarbox, 50, from North Bend was cited in lieu of custody for criminal trespass 2.
Criminal Trespass
At 1:26 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a subject was warned for criminal trespass.
At 3:24 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a subject was warned for criminal trespass.
At 10:56 p.m. on Newmark Street, a subject was warned for trespass.
Illegal Camping
At 1:34 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a subject was advised that the mall doesn’t allow people to camp there. The subject gathered their belongings and departed.
Suspicious Subject
At 3:28 a.m. on Public Square Court, a subject was advised to not sleep on the sidewalk.
Traffic Stop
At 4:05 a.m. on McPherson Avenue and Connecticut Avenue, a driver was cited for driving while uninsured and warned for failure to renew registration. The vehicle was secured on the shoulder and the subject advised not to move it until they had insurance.
At 4:27 a.m. on Ash Street, a driver was cited for driving while suspended and uninsured. The vehicle was secured and the driver advised to have a licensed driver get the vehicle. The driver was also warned for criminal trespass 2.
Disturbance
You have free articles remaining.
At 9:46 a.m. on Everett Avenue, a report was made that a neighbor had a sign in his yard facing his residence telling him to close his blinds. The caller wanted to make the neighbor remove the sign. An officer responded and advised that it was not illegal, just a neighbor dispute.
Disorderly Conduct
At 6:37 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, officers responded and warned subject for disorderly conduct.
At 7:38 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, an officer responded and advised the juvenile to keep to themselves if they wanted to avoid police contact.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Criminal Trespass
At 12:47 a.m. on Johnson Street, officers responded and subject advised of permanent trespass.
At 12:41 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, an employee at located reported a subject left with laundry cart. Officers located the subject across the street. The employee requested the subject be permanently trespassed. The subject was advised.
Arrest
At 2:02 a.m. on 10th Street and Cedar Avenue, Robert Murel Parmley IV, 19, of Coquille was arrested for DUII-marijuana and transported to the Coos County Jail. Parmley’s vehicle was towed by Mast Brothers.
At 8:19 a.m. on California Avenue, Coos Bay Police served a North Bend Police warrant on Tyler Jeffory Vrell, 24, from Coos Bay for the original charge of failure to appear in the first degree.
At 1:57 p.m. on California Avenue, Curry County Sheriff’s Office served a North Bend Police warrant on Peter Lester Brierly, 54, of La Grande for failure to appear on original charge of disorderly conduct.
Accident
At 10:25 a.m. on Newmark Street and Broadway Avenue, a report was made of a non-injury motor vehicle accident in the roadway at location. The caller advised the other vehicle denies hitting him. Officers responded and were unable to locate any damage to either vehicle. Both agreed to exchange information.
At 1:38 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue and Virginia Avenue, a 2012 Mazda operated by a 47-year-old was involved in an accident with a 2009 Chrysler driven by a 25-year-old. The first vehicle called own tow company. Vehicle two left under their own power.
Shoplifter
At 12:00 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, loss prevention at Goodwill reported a subjected currently concealing items on his person. Officers responded and contacted the subject. The suspect, a 35-year-old from Coquille, was cited for theft 3.