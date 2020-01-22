{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Found Property

At 9:22 a.m. on Ash Street and 13th Street, an officer responded to the area and recovered a bicycle that had been stolen.

At 2:33 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, drugs were seized by an officer for destruction.

Traffic Signal Malfunction

At 10:46 a.m. on Newmark Street and Sherman Avenue, the Oregon Department of Transportation was notified of a signal malfunction.

Criminal Trespass

At 11:08 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, an officer responded to the area and warned the subject of criminal trespass and to avoid that area.

Traffic Stop

At 3:12 p.m. on Broadway Avenue and 16th Street, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.

At 3:13 p.m. on Marion Avenue and 16th Street, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.

Suicidal Subject

At 3:23 p.m. on Lewis Street, officers responded to the area but were unable to locate the subject.

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0