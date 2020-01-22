Tuesday, Jan. 21
Found Property
At 9:22 a.m. on Ash Street and 13th Street, an officer responded to the area and recovered a bicycle that had been stolen.
At 2:33 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, drugs were seized by an officer for destruction.
Traffic Signal Malfunction
At 10:46 a.m. on Newmark Street and Sherman Avenue, the Oregon Department of Transportation was notified of a signal malfunction.
Criminal Trespass
At 11:08 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, an officer responded to the area and warned the subject of criminal trespass and to avoid that area.
Traffic Stop
At 3:12 p.m. on Broadway Avenue and 16th Street, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.
At 3:13 p.m. on Marion Avenue and 16th Street, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.
Suicidal Subject
At 3:23 p.m. on Lewis Street, officers responded to the area but were unable to locate the subject.