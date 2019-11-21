Wednesday, Nov. 20
Traffic Hazard
At 7:58 a.m. on Fir Street between 11th and 12th, it was reported that an abandoned vehicle was parked in the middle of the roadway. The vehicle was unoccupied and impounded due to being a traffic hazard. It was towed by North Bend Towing.
Criminal Mischief
You have free articles remaining.
At 10:09 a.m. on Pacific Avenue, criminal mischief was done to a student’s vehicle in the gym parking lot.
Patrol Check
At 1:03 p.m. on Public Square Court, a patrol request was made due to ongoing transient problems at night.