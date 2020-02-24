Sunday, Feb. 23
Traffic Hazard
At 9:55 a.m. on Tremont Avenue and Stanton Avenue, nails were reportedly in the roadway. An officer responded. It was not as reported. They were gummy bears.
Suspicious Conditions
At 11:11 a.m. on Hamilton Drive, it was reported that someone was coming down from the caller’s attic and stealing things. An officer contacted the caller/possible mental health issues and advised to contact tech support for his surveillance system to assist getting it set up.
Suspicious Subject
At 5:06 p.m. on Virginia Avenue and Chinook Street, it was reported that a suspicious subject was yelling at his wife while she was out for a walk.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Suicidal Subject
At 7:43 a.m. on Pacific Avenue, officers and mental health contacted the subject. He was not a danger to himself or others.
Suspicious Conditions
At 12:30 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, it was reported that a front door was open at a residence. An officer responded and the front door was secure. It was the screen door that was open. The officer resecured it.
Mental Subject
At 12:58 p.m. on Marion Avenue, a subject was transported to Bay Area Hospital on a director’s hold.