Wednesday, Dec. 11

At 4:47 a.m. on McPherson Avenue, Michael McKinney, 21, of North Bend was arrested and taken to the Coos County Jail on charges of robbery 2 and assault 4. Also arrested was Richard Nolan, 34, of North Bend. Nolan was transported to the Coos County Jail on the charge of robbery 2 and probation violation.

Accident

At 10:36 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, a three-vehicle accident was reported. Michael Eugene Brigance, 72, was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way and warned for dangerous left turn.

Criminal Trespass

At 11 a.m. on Maple Street, it was reported that a male transient was going through the caller’s trash can in her driveway. An officer responded but was unable to locate.

Traffic Stop

At 2:07 p.m. on Broadway Avenue and 13th Street, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.

