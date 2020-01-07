Monday, Jan. 6
Accident
A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:28 p.m. on Broadway Avenue involving a 2004 Ford, driven by Barbara Griffin, 40, of North Bend, and a 2007 Honda Accord driven by Ashley Randall, 27, from Bandon. Randall’s vehicle was towed by Mast Bros. and Griffin was warned for failure to yield to the right of way.
A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:46 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, involving a 2005 Toyota Prius driven by Robert Holling, 74, of North Bend and a 2005 Chevy driven by Ronda Taylor, 51, of North Bend. Taylor was warned for failure to comply with the duties of a driver.
Criminal trespass
At 12:38 p.m. on Newmark Street, a suspect was permanently trespassed from Kozy Kitchen.