Sunday, Feb. 2

Criminal Trespass

At 4:15 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a subject was warned for criminal trespass.

Criminal Mischief

At 5:10 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report was made of a rear window shattered on a vehicle in the parking lot.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Criminal Trespass

At 3:04 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, a subject was issued a permanent trespass letter.

Suspicious Subject

At 5:26 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report was made of a suspicious subject at a 24-hour business washing plants.

Arrest

At 8:51 a.m. on Marion Avenue and Virginia Avenue, Benedict Mendoca, 44, of Coos Bay was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct 2 and parole violation detainer.

At 11:34 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, Natasha Foskitt, 32, was cited and released on a charge of criminal trespass 2 at the Mill Casino-Hotel.

At 5:13 p.m. on California Avenue, Klamath Falls Police served a North Bend Police warrant on Neil Patrick Fawcett, 40, on a charge of failure to appear on criminal citation.

Disorderly Conduct

At 11:23 a.m. on Sherman Avenue and Florida Avenue, an officer responded and advised subject to stay out of the roadway.

Theft

At 11:28 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, an officer responded and a report was taken for theft.

Criminal Mischief

At 11:53 a.m. on Newmark Street and Edgewood Drive, an officer responded and advised subject if he was going to practice his sword play to do it somewhere not in the public.

Friday, Jan. 31

Suspicious Subject

At 7:26 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, officer responded and made contact with a subject who admitted to trying to open the door.

Welfare Check

At 7:49 a.m. on Crowell Lane, officers responded and located a subject who said he was just trying to keep warm in the bushes.

At 2:10 p.m. on the McCullough Bridge, an officer responded and the subject left the bridge and appeared to need no assistance.

Arrest

At 10:15 a.m. on California Avenue, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office served a North Bend Police Department warrant on Shaun Patrick Huckabay, 33, on a charge of probation violation on original charge of unlawful possession of meth.

Burglary

At 2:16 p.m. on Madrona Street, an officer responded and a report was taken for burglary.

Traffic Stop

At 3:10 p.m. on 16th Street and Broadway Avenue, a driver was warned for speed in a school zone.

Accident

At 3:25 p.m. on Chester Street and Newmark Street, a non-injury accident occurred between a 2001 Toyota and a 2010 Toyota.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com.

