Sunday, Jan. 19
Suspicious Conditions
At 1:53 a.m. on Everett Avenue, a report was made of loud booms. An officer responded and checked the area but was unable to locate. A patrol was done to check the Airport Heights area.
Theft
At 3:26 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, theft was reported.
Shots Fired
At 7:45 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, a report was made by a resident on Sherman Avenue of three shots heard from the direction of location. An officer checked the area and heard more gunshots from the east side of the bay. The information was relayed to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
Deceased Animal
At 8:52 a.m. on Newmark Street, a raccoon was reported deceased in the roadway. An officer moved it to the north side and left a message for the Street Department.
Accident
At 1:59 p.m. on Virginia Avenue and Meade Avenue, a 2011 Toyota Rav, operated by a 69-year-old driver from North Bend, was involved in a collision with a 2016 Honda driven by a 21-year-old from Washington. Both drivers were warned for failure to carry proof of insurance.
Criminal Trespass
At 3:03 p.m. on Ohio Avenue, a report was made of a trespassed female at residence. Parents advised she is allowed to be there now and requested that the police department delete her trespass status. Assistance was rendered.
Harassment
At 6:27 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a report of harassment was made. Officers responded and parties were separated.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Criminal Trespass
At 1:47 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, an individual was warned for trespass.
Incomplete Call
At 9:15 a.m. on Fir Street, an open 9-1-1 call was received by Coos Bay dispatch who advised that the mother answered on callback and advised her child was playing with the phone. An officer responded and confirmed.
Animal Complaint
At 9:43 a.m. on Sheridan Avenue, a report was made of a dog barking and crying inside a motor home. An officer checked the motorhome and there was no barking at that time. The vehicle was reportedly parked there a week. The officer will add to red tag list if it is still there later.
Illegal Dumping
At 12:58 p.m. on Cedar Street, a report was made of garbage dumped at location. Officer contacted the possible owner who denied knowledge of the item with their name on it.
Friday, Jan. 17
Arrest
At 6:30 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, McDonald’s called the Police Department for a subject who left saying a wanted subject was outside. Officers responded and contacted a subject in the parking lot who claimed to be wanted though no warrant was on file. The subject was uncooperative. The police department authorized a detainment for Benedict Anthony Mendonca III, 43, from Coquille on the charge of disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 8:18 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a business reported a subject returned to camp on the stairs and refused to leave. An officer contacted Jedediah Parks and charged him with criminal trespass 2 and cited him in lieu of custody.
At 5:08 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, Chad Kersh, 44, of Coos Bay was arrested on a Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of assault 4. Kersh was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Criminal Trespass
At 11:36 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a business reported transients sitting in the doorway of neighboring property but called back to say subjects had left on foot.
Suspicious Subject
At 2:22 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, a complaint was made of subjects in the business dumpster behind the public square. Officers contacted the subjects who agreed to leave and were warned to stay out of dumpsters on private property.