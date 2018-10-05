COOS COUNTY — Breaking free of addiction is a difficult and painful struggle, but it doesn’t have to be faced alone.
Lending a helpful hand to those who want to change their lives is the brainchild of Community Corrections Director for Coos County, Michael Crim. For years, he has looked at creating a drug court program in the county, but was never able to make it happen.
“There’s currently no room here on the docket to start a drug court, so we looked at ways to be innovative,” Crim said.
He and his staff read up on the literature behind the drug court models, researching how to apply it locally, and created the Treatment Transition Program. It deals with downward departures, or cases where less severe sentences have been given and if they don’t succeed on supervision will end up in prison. The new program also handles Measure 57 cases, which are drug and property crime offenders currently housed through Bay Area First Step.
“The court assigns those cases to us, then goes through the process of being vetted,” Crim said. “We have an assigned, embedded prosecutor who reviews these cases, researches them, and makes a recommendation back to the court if this is an appropriate case that can be safely supervised in the community.”
Since establishing the new Treatment Transition Program roughly two months ago, it has picked up nine cases with the goal of having no more than 12.
“I’ve heard positive feedback from the people in the program,” Crim said. “At first they are nervous because it is an uncomfortable situation, but I’ve seen confidence grow. They look you in the eye and smile, then leave the door to go to work.”
Though those interactions make the hard work worthwhile, Crim added that there are also setbacks at times.
“We are dealing with human beings,” he said.
The Process
Involved with the program are Community Corrections, probation officers, Adapt counselors, Bay Area Fist Step staff, and peer mentors. The team meets every first and third Tuesday at noon in Coos Bay to review cases and see how each person is doing.
After that, those using the program come in with their probation officer and present their case to Crim.
“I’m not a judge,” he said. “But I can make a decision on what happens.”
One of the main tools of the program is positive reinforcement, an evidence-based practice that has had higher chances of success in treatment systems like these.
“Historically we were more punitive, but when you’re dealing with people and are more positive than negative, you have a better outcome,” Crim said. “These are people who have had hard lives and have real sad stories. We are trying to build them up and get them where they’re going, and the first step to that is to get them housed, provide clean and sober housing, get them clean and sober, get support around them and rebuild their lives and relationships.”
As Crim said, over time these people will find gainful employment and by the end of the program will have a job and self-supporting housing. Accomplishing these goals could take up to a year.
Helping these people achieve this means devoting what Crim described as an “incredible amount of resources.”
“We are funded by the Oregon Department of Corrections and get a state grant every two years,” Crim said. “We also get a Measure 57 grant, which is property and drug offender money, and a justice reinvestment grant from the Criminal Justice Commission to fund our dedicated prosecutor and our one and a half probation officers.
“It is expensive to have these people and resources, but so far we are encouraged,” he said.
Last Tuesday, Crim and his team met up for the fifth time with the individuals in the program and already saw success.
“It’s amazing when you meet these people, hear their stories and it is heart wrenching,” he said. “When you give them the positive reinforcement, they start looking you in the eyes and smiling and telling you what they have accomplished.”
In fact, Crim recalled one individual who had been addicted to opiates and kept testing positive for drugs. Because of this, he was removed from the housing part of the program.
“The last time I saw him, I gave him a movie pass to take his son to the movies and gave him a pat on the back, said good job, because he had an opiate addiction which is tough,” Crim said. “Now, as far as I know, he is clean and sober thanks to this program.”
To be accepted into the program, people need to be talking about changing their life. Otherwise, the team won’t invest these resources.
“When they want to change and join this program, we try to build them up and rebuild their lives,” Crim said.