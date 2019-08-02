COOS BAY — A new program is being offered to business owners across Coos Bay aimed at curbing unwanted activity on their properties after hours.
The “Property Watch” program, a partnership between the City of Coos Bay and Coos Bay police, was announced Thursday as a new community effort to assist businesses and commercial property owners with non-criminal disturbances.
“Without authority granted by the person responsible for the property/business, the police are often not able to take action on non-criminal issues that occur on private property,” said a press release by the Coos Bay Police Department. “Some examples would be non-residents/customers hanging out on property, skateboarding, non-customer vehicles in the parking lot, etc.”
If a property owner or manager is not available to respond to an incident, police would be granted to intervene. According to the press release, there are similar programs already in place in cities including Astoria, Beaverton, Pendleton and Salem.
For business or property owners looking to join, a signed agreement would need to be provided to police which gives officers as part of the “Property Watch” permission to enter onto their private property to ask people to leave.
“The goal is to have the police legally able to assist in helping keep the property safe when no one is there,” said the release. “There is no cost to be part of the program, it is renewed yearly, and you can withdraw from the program at any time.”
A packet outlining the program is available through the Coos Bay Police Department which includes all the forms and information needed to become a member. Folks will also be provided with a sign that they can place on their properties to inform community members of their membership.
For more information, contact Cpt. Chris Chapanar of the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911.