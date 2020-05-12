POWERS — Over 25 years ago, Powers Police Chief Kevin Macho entered the cadet program at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Vancouver, Wash., ready to jumpstart his career in law enforcement.
The then-18-year-old student enrolled at Clark College and moved to Washington state from Reedsport with the hope to follow in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and many others in his family in becoming an a police officer.
“I was so young and they gave me a uniform,” said Macho. “I had no badge, but a badge number, a gun belt, but no gun and a patrol vehicle, but with no lights. I was serving civil papers and things like that.”
A time filled with lots of learning and valuable experience, Macho said he was very excited to enter into the industry like so many of his family members before him.
Looking to give back to his community and serve others, Macho said he credits his success and most of what he’s learned of the job from his parents.
Mike said his father Mike, a retired officer from the Reedsport Police Department, really taught him a lot about how to work and navigate within a city, regardless of its size, and how to remain connected to its citizens.
His mother, Judy, a former administrative assistant to the Reedsport police chief, also showed him the ropes and provided him with insight on the clerical and administrative side of the job.
“I got to watch my dad growing up and I got see how connected he was with the community and all the different things he did,” said Macho. “… I really loved what my dad was able to do for the community and my mom too. I just wanted to help my community too like they did.”
With a family history of public service, Macho set out to do just that. For more than 20 years, Macho has gone on to serve as a police officer at a number of law enforcement agencies including the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Portland Police Bureau.
More recently, Macho was officially sworn in as the new Powers police chief at a ceremony held earlier this spring. Since stepping into his new role, Macho has already implemented a number of changes as he continues on his path toward re-building the police department’s functioning system, growing the department’s staff and strengthening its connections with others.
“To be honest, the first five weeks have been a whirlwind,” he said. “It may have seemed calm out front, but there was a whole lot to do.”
Not surprised, Macho said one of the biggest challenges he noticed immediately was the enormous volume of paperwork and administrative work at the department. With the intention of growing the historically one-person police department, Macho said he worked over the past several weeks to get additional help.
As of Tuesday, May 5, the department now currently has a staff of about five people which includes three new volunteer administrators, a part-time officer, which is former Powers police chief Rhett Davis, and Macho.
A conditional job offer has been extended to an individual to be a part-time investigator and the department is in the process of adding several more reserve officers to its roster.
With the help of Powers City Mayor Robert Kohn, Macho said he is looking into some grant funding to be able to add the officers, one of which might be stationed as a resource officers for the Powers School District.
Clara Blanton, a retired office administrator for the U.S. Forest Service for more than 30 years, Mary Kohn, who has worked in legal offices including for a District Attorney in Idaho, and Ellen Baldwin, a retired administrative assistant for the Powers School District, have all joined the department as volunteers.
Baldwin said she has worked for about 35 years in the school district doing administrative, clerical work as well as fulfilling other duties in counseling. When asked why she wanted to volunteer, Baldwin’s answer was simple.
“I’m just one of those crazy people who loves paperwork,” she said. “And of course I wanted to help.”
In addition to improving the department’s functioning system and building a team, Macho said he is also looking to strengthen the department’s relationships with outside community partners such as other law enforcement agencies including the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police, to name a few.
“The other goal is community outreach,” he said. “Our job is to be good partners with the community and to build good relationships in the community. So, that’s my goal moving forward.”
Macho also has previous experience as a financial advisor, professional speaker and business owner. He is a father to nine children ranging from the ages of 12 to 24 years old. He said his family, which currently resides in Utah, is hoping to move to the area once their youngest children finish the school year.
“I’m starting to settle in a little bit,” said Macho. “The people of Powers have been so nice and so welcoming and they’ve really assisted me a lot with getting to know the area… It’s been great getting to know everyone and really starting to become a part of this community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In