NORTH BEND — The North Bend High School and North Bend Middle School were put under lock down Tuesday afternoon.
At 3:40 p.m., NBHS Principal Darrell Johnston received a call from a student guardian regarding a threat.
“Their student was on their way home and a former student was on their way to the school to shoot some people or kill some people,” said Brad Bixler, communication specialist for the North Bend School District. “The guardian was not with the students at the time, but stated that they notified police.”
Superintendent Bill Yester directed both Johnston and NBMS Principal Ralph Brooks to bring in all students on the fields.
“Just before 4 p.m., North Bend Police notified us that they had the situation controlled,” Bixler told The World. “I don’t know the specifics of that control, but there is no longer a threat and we were to let activities resume.”
Bixler is not sure if the student headed to the high school was a graduate or not, but stated that both schools are to maintain their regular schedule on Wednesday.
“I appreciate the quick response from the public, appreciate the phone call and support from North Bend Police,” Bixler said. “We give our thanks for this quick reporting from the guardian.”
The World has contacted NBPD and is waiting on a press release. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.