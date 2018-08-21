MYRTLE POINT — A tense scene in Myrtle Point ended peacefully Tuesday night after a suspect was taken into custody, following a standoff at a house on Willow Street.
According to Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier, the standoff began Tuesday around 6 p.m., after police were notified that a person needed help at a house, located at 521 Willow Street, across the street from the First Christian Church. An officer went to the residence and was getting out of his car when the suspect, identified as Joseph Hanks, came out of the residence and fired two shots from a high-powered rifle. It was unknown if he was aiming toward the officer, Frasier said.
The officer took cover and called for help. Officers from Coos Bay, Coquille, Myrtle Point, the Coos County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and North Bend Police responded to the scene. Hanks kept police at bay for about three hours, firing randomly from inside the residence as police laid siege and evacuated residents from nearby homes. Coquille Police Chaplain Mike West and an officer from North Bend - with hostage negotiating experience - tried to negotiate withe Hanks by telephone and tried to convince him to surrender, Frasier said.
"We believe the suspect was drinking most of the day after his wife left him and took the couple's children with her," Frasier said.
Earlier day, prior to the standoff, friends had tried to console Hanks, Frasier said, and it was one of his friends who reported to police that Hanks needed help.
Around 8:58 p.m, Hanks emerged from his house, surrendered peacefully to police and was taken into custody.
"This situation ended without anyone getting hurt and that's the way we like it," Frasier said.
Frasier said Hanks fired 18 rounds during the standoff, mostly at things inside his house.
No further details were released Tuesday night and it was unknown what Hanks will be charged with.
