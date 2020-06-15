Myrtle Point Police Logs
Monday, June 1
Traffic Stop
At 1:08 a.m. on C Street and Eighth Street, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.
Welfare Check
At 12:04 p.m. on Maryland Avenue, welfare check was handled.
Disturbance
At 8:22 p.m. on Ash Street and Fourth Street, a disturbance was handled.
Suspicious conditions
At 10: 32 p.m. on Spruce Street, suspicious conditions were reported.
Tuesday, June 2
Arrest
At 4:22 a.m. on Willow Street and Eighth Street, an arrest was made following a traffic stop.
Alarm
At 11:43 a.m. on Stover Lane, an alarm was handled at location.
Wednesday, June 3
Mental Subject
At 6:57 a.m. on Roseburg Road, a mental subject was handled.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 8:56 a.m. on Spruce Street, a suspicious vehicle was handled.
Disturbance
At 2:43 p.m. on Eighth Street, a disturbance was handled.
Alarm
At 7:21 p.m. on Spruce Street, an alarm was handled at location.
Suspicious Conditions
At 11:09 p.m. on Roseburg Road, suspicious conditions were handled.
Thursday, June 4
Suspicious Conditions
At 9:10 p.m. on Spruce Street, suspicious conditions were handled.
Mental Subject
At 10:06 p.m. on Spruce Street, a mental subject was handled.
Friday, June 5
Disturbance
At 10:46 a.m. on Spruce Street, a disturbance was handled.
Theft
At 12:18 p.m. on Eighth Street, a theft was handled.
Traffic Stop
At 7:13 p.m. on Eighth Street, driver issued a citation following a traffic stop.
At 10:50 p.m. on Eighth Street and Maryland Avenue, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.
At 10:55 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and Carlisle Lane, driver issued a citation following a traffic stop.
Saturday, June 6
Civil Problem
At 4:53 p.m. on 19th Street, a civil problem was handled.
Sunday, June 7
Criminal Trespass
At 2:28 a.m. on Eighth Street, a criminal trespass was reported.
Harassment
At 12:17 p.m. on C Street, harassment was reported.
Threats
At 10:12 p.m. on Sixth Street, threats were handled.
