Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Myrtle Point Police Logs

Monday, June 1

Traffic Stop

At 1:08 a.m. on C Street and Eighth Street, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.

Welfare Check

At 12:04 p.m. on Maryland Avenue, welfare check was handled.

Disturbance

At 8:22 p.m. on Ash Street and Fourth Street, a disturbance was handled.

Suspicious conditions

At 10: 32 p.m. on Spruce Street, suspicious conditions were reported.

Tuesday, June 2

Arrest

At 4:22 a.m. on Willow Street and Eighth Street, an arrest was made following a traffic stop.

Alarm

At 11:43 a.m. on Stover Lane, an alarm was handled at location.

Wednesday, June 3

Mental Subject

At 6:57 a.m. on Roseburg Road, a mental subject was handled.

Suspicious Vehicle

At 8:56 a.m. on Spruce Street, a suspicious vehicle was handled.

Disturbance

At 2:43 p.m. on Eighth Street, a disturbance was handled.

Alarm

At 7:21 p.m. on Spruce Street, an alarm was handled at location.

Suspicious Conditions

At 11:09 p.m. on Roseburg Road, suspicious conditions were handled.

Thursday, June 4

Suspicious Conditions

At 9:10 p.m. on Spruce Street, suspicious conditions were handled.

Mental Subject

At 10:06 p.m. on Spruce Street, a mental subject was handled.

Friday, June 5

Disturbance

At 10:46 a.m. on Spruce Street, a disturbance was handled.

Theft

At 12:18 p.m. on Eighth Street, a theft was handled.

Traffic Stop

At 7:13 p.m. on Eighth Street, driver issued a citation following a traffic stop.

At 10:50 p.m. on Eighth Street and Maryland Avenue, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.

At 10:55 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and Carlisle Lane, driver issued a citation following a traffic stop.

Saturday, June 6

Civil Problem

At 4:53 p.m. on 19th Street, a civil problem was handled.

Sunday, June 7

Criminal Trespass

At 2:28 a.m. on Eighth Street, a criminal trespass was reported.

Harassment

At 12:17 p.m. on C Street, harassment was reported.

Threats

At 10:12 p.m. on Sixth Street, threats were handled.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-6039 or by email at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments