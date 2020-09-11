Sept. 5
12:16 p.m. Suspicious subject in Rotary Park
6:14 p.m. Suspicious subject at Highway 42 and North Fork Lane
Sept. 4
10:05 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 100 block of Fifth Street
Sept. 3
1:10 p.m. Arrest for accident at Second Street and Ash Street
3:36 p.m. Criminal mischief in 100 block of Fifth Street
5:43 p.m. Assault in 100 block of Fifth Street
Sept. 2
7:01 p.m. Theft in the 200 block of Maple Street
1:40 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Highway 242 and highway 42
8:15 p.m. Disturbance in 100 block of Fifth Street
Sept. 1
1 a.m. Suspicious conditions at Sixth Street and Alder Street
Aug. 31
12:05 a.m. Criminal trespass in the 400 block of Eighth Street
