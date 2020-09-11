Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Sept. 5

12:16 p.m. Suspicious subject in Rotary Park

6:14 p.m. Suspicious subject at Highway 42 and North Fork Lane

Sept. 4

10:05 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 100 block of Fifth Street

Sept. 3

1:10 p.m. Arrest for accident at Second Street and Ash Street

3:36 p.m. Criminal mischief in 100 block of Fifth Street

5:43 p.m. Assault in 100 block of Fifth Street

Sept. 2

7:01 p.m. Theft in the 200 block of Maple Street

1:40 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Highway 242 and highway 42

8:15 p.m. Disturbance in 100 block of Fifth Street

Sept. 1

1 a.m. Suspicious conditions at Sixth Street and Alder Street

Aug. 31

12:05 a.m. Criminal trespass in the 400 block of Eighth Street

