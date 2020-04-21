MYRTLE POINT POLICE LOG
Monday, April 6
At 5:32 p.m. on Sixth Street, an animal at large was handled.
At 9:37 p.m. on 19th Street, a disturbance was handled.
Tuesday, April 7
At 5:26 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 22, a driver was issued a warning following a traffic stop.
At 3:47 p.m. on Ash Street, a mental subject was handled.
Wednesday, April 8
At 2:01 p.m. on 20th Street, a welfare check was conducted.
Thursday, April 9
At 12:51 a.m. on Sitkum Lane, a suspicious vehicle was handled.
At 8:46 a.m. on Ash Street, a theft was reported.
At 10:38 a.m. on View Street, a welfare check was conducted.
At 5:08 p.m. on Bothwick Street and Eight Street, an unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle was reported.
Friday, April 10
At 2:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42, report due on a missing person.
At 6:57 p.m. on Maryland Avenue, a juvenile problem was handled.
At 9:10 p.m., on Cedar Street and Eight Street, subject issued a warning regarding disorderly conduct.
Saturday, April 11
At 6:36 a.m. on Weiss Estates Lane, report due on a homicide in Bandon.
At 11:53 a.m. on Maryland Avenue, suspicious conditions were handled.
At 8:56 p.m. on Sitkum Lane, a driver was issued a warning following a traffic stop.
At 9:07 p.m. on Arago Fishtrap Road, a suspicious vehicle was handled.
At 11:18 p.m. on Weiss Estates Lane, a security check was conducted.
Sunday, April 12
At 5:24 a.m. in the Myrtle Point area, a welfare check was handled.
At 9:59 a.m. on Roseburg Road and Kincheloe Lane, a traffic hazard was handled.
At 4:11 p.m. on Maryland Avenue, information regarding a criminal trespass was gathered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In