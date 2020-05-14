Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Myrtle Point Police Log

Monday, May 4

At 7:43 p.m. on Eighth Street, a citation was issued to a subject following a casual contact incident.

At 10:06 p.m. on Sixth Street and Maple Street, a warning was given to a person following a casual contact incident.

Tuesday, May 5

At 12:09 a.m. on Eighth Street and Cedar Street, a traffic stop was handled.

At 8:23 a.m. on Bender Street, suspicious conditions were handled.

At 3:33 p.m. on Ash Street, a mental subject was handled.

Wednesday, May 6

At 1:37 a.m. on Eighth Street, a citation was issued in lieu of custody to a person on theft charges.

At 7:55 a.m. on Eighth Street, a citation was issued in lieu of custody to a person on shoplifting charges.

At 12:06 p.m. on Eight Street, a report of an unlawful entry into a motor vehicle was taken.

At 4:08 p.m. on East Willow Street, a disturbance was handled.

Thursday, May 7

At 2:09 a.m. on Alder Street, a suspicious vehicle was handled.

At 5:14 p.m. on Bender Street and Doborout Street, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.

At 5:31 p.m. on Roseburg Road, an alarm was handled at location.

Friday, May 8

At 8:59 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 37, a welfare check was handled.

Saturday, May 9

At 10:58 a.m. on Railroad Avenue, a criminal trespass was handled.

At 2:04 p.m. on East Cedar Street, a suicidal subject was reported.

At 4:09 p.m. on Spruce Street, a hit and run was reported.

At 8:16 p.m. on Walter Donald Road, an arrest was made following a report of disturbance in Broadbent.

At 8:29 p.m. on Old Broadbent Road and Dement Creek Road, a suspicious subject was handled.

At 11:50 p.m. on First Avenue and Fir Street, an arrest was made in Powers on DUII charges.

Sunday, May 10

At 1:03 a.m. on Eighth Street, a citation was issued in lieu of custody to a person on criminal trespass charges.

At 1:12 p.m. on West 10th Street, a mental subject was handled.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-6039 or by email at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

