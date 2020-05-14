Myrtle Point Police Log
Monday, May 4
At 7:43 p.m. on Eighth Street, a citation was issued to a subject following a casual contact incident.
At 10:06 p.m. on Sixth Street and Maple Street, a warning was given to a person following a casual contact incident.
Tuesday, May 5
At 12:09 a.m. on Eighth Street and Cedar Street, a traffic stop was handled.
At 8:23 a.m. on Bender Street, suspicious conditions were handled.
At 3:33 p.m. on Ash Street, a mental subject was handled.
Wednesday, May 6
At 1:37 a.m. on Eighth Street, a citation was issued in lieu of custody to a person on theft charges.
At 7:55 a.m. on Eighth Street, a citation was issued in lieu of custody to a person on shoplifting charges.
At 12:06 p.m. on Eight Street, a report of an unlawful entry into a motor vehicle was taken.
At 4:08 p.m. on East Willow Street, a disturbance was handled.
Thursday, May 7
At 2:09 a.m. on Alder Street, a suspicious vehicle was handled.
At 5:14 p.m. on Bender Street and Doborout Street, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.
At 5:31 p.m. on Roseburg Road, an alarm was handled at location.
Friday, May 8
At 8:59 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 37, a welfare check was handled.
Saturday, May 9
At 10:58 a.m. on Railroad Avenue, a criminal trespass was handled.
At 2:04 p.m. on East Cedar Street, a suicidal subject was reported.
At 4:09 p.m. on Spruce Street, a hit and run was reported.
At 8:16 p.m. on Walter Donald Road, an arrest was made following a report of disturbance in Broadbent.
At 8:29 p.m. on Old Broadbent Road and Dement Creek Road, a suspicious subject was handled.
At 11:50 p.m. on First Avenue and Fir Street, an arrest was made in Powers on DUII charges.
Sunday, May 10
At 1:03 a.m. on Eighth Street, a citation was issued in lieu of custody to a person on criminal trespass charges.
At 1:12 p.m. on West 10th Street, a mental subject was handled.
