MYRTLE POINT POLICE LOG

Monday, April 13

At 12:37 p.m. on Maryland Avenue, criminal mischief report unfounded.

Tuesday, April 14

At 12:51 a.m. on 18th Street and Maple Street, a juvenile problem was handled.

At 1:01 a.m. on Maple Street, suspicious conditions were handled.

At 7:08 p.m. on A Street and Spruce Street, a report of an animal at large was handled.

At 10:15 p.m. on B Street, suspicious conditions were handled.

Wednesday, April 15

At 8:57 a.m. on Ash Street, criminal trespass report due.

At 4:28 p.m. on Seventh Street, theft report due.

At 6:41 p.m. on Maryland Avenue, a theft was handled.

Thursday, April 16

At 4:00 a.m. on Willow Street, suspicious conditions were handled.

At 10:48 a.m. on Railroad Avenue, information was gathered regarding a report of criminal trespass.

Friday, April 17

At 8:59 a.m. on Alder Street, a suspicious subject was handled.

At 5:32 p.m. on Harris Street, drug information was gathered.

At 5:43 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 35, information regarding a driving complaint was gathered.

Saturday, April 18

At 7:53 a.m. on Eight Street, shoplifter report due.

At 2:58 p.m. on 19th Street, a missing person report was handled.

At 3:10 p.m. on 19th Street, a disturbance was handled.

At 4:33 p.m. on Seventh Street and Spruce Street, theft report due.

Sunday, April 19

At 6:47 p.m. on Maryland Avenue, a report of harassment was handled.

At 9:14 p.m. on Big Creek Road, an arrest was made regarding arson.

