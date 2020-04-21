MYRTLE POINT POLICE LOG
Monday, April 13
At 12:37 p.m. on Maryland Avenue, criminal mischief report unfounded.
Tuesday, April 14
At 12:51 a.m. on 18th Street and Maple Street, a juvenile problem was handled.
At 1:01 a.m. on Maple Street, suspicious conditions were handled.
At 7:08 p.m. on A Street and Spruce Street, a report of an animal at large was handled.
At 10:15 p.m. on B Street, suspicious conditions were handled.
Wednesday, April 15
At 8:57 a.m. on Ash Street, criminal trespass report due.
At 4:28 p.m. on Seventh Street, theft report due.
At 6:41 p.m. on Maryland Avenue, a theft was handled.
Thursday, April 16
At 4:00 a.m. on Willow Street, suspicious conditions were handled.
At 10:48 a.m. on Railroad Avenue, information was gathered regarding a report of criminal trespass.
Friday, April 17
At 8:59 a.m. on Alder Street, a suspicious subject was handled.
At 5:32 p.m. on Harris Street, drug information was gathered.
At 5:43 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 35, information regarding a driving complaint was gathered.
Saturday, April 18
At 7:53 a.m. on Eight Street, shoplifter report due.
At 2:58 p.m. on 19th Street, a missing person report was handled.
At 3:10 p.m. on 19th Street, a disturbance was handled.
At 4:33 p.m. on Seventh Street and Spruce Street, theft report due.
Sunday, April 19
At 6:47 p.m. on Maryland Avenue, a report of harassment was handled.
At 9:14 p.m. on Big Creek Road, an arrest was made regarding arson.
