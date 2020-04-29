Myrtle Point Police Log
Monday, April 20
At 9:02 a.m. on Maple Street and A Street, an animal at large was reported and handled.
At 4:12 p.m. on Roseburg Road, a juvenile problem was handled.
At 9:57 p.m. on Stringtown Road, a fire was handled.
Tuesday, April 21
At 4:30 a.m. on View Street, a report of shots fired was handled.
At 5:29 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42, a suspicious subject was handled.
At 6:19 p.m. on Harris Street, an assault was handled.
Wednesday, April 22
At 11:53 p.m. on Sitkum Lane and Brewster Lane, a driver was issued a warning following a traffic stop.
Thursday, April 23
At 12:12 a.m. on Willow Street, a disturbance was handled.
At 2:19 a.m. on Maple Street, suspicious conditions were handled.
At 2:23 p.m. on Fifth Street, information was gathered regarding harassment.
Friday, April 24
At 1:00 p.m. on Spruce Street, a welfare check was handled.
At 1:07 p.m. on Maple Street, a criminal trespass was reported.
Saturday, April 25
At 3:33 a.m. on 8th Street, a citation was issued for criminal trespass.
At 7:02 a.m. on Kincheloe Lane, information was gathered on a welfare check.
At 5:43 p.m. on Roseburg Road, a report of shots fired was handled.
Sunday, April 26
At 2:01 a.m. in the Myrtle Point area, a security check was handled.
At 3:00 a.m. in the Myrtle Point area, a suspicious vehicle was handled.
At 11:33 a.m. on Roseburg Road, a welfare check was handled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In