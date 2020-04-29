Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Myrtle Point Police Log

Monday, April 20

At 9:02 a.m. on Maple Street and A Street, an animal at large was reported and handled.

At 4:12 p.m. on Roseburg Road, a juvenile problem was handled.

At 9:57 p.m. on Stringtown Road, a fire was handled.

Tuesday, April 21

At 4:30 a.m. on View Street, a report of shots fired was handled.

At 5:29 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42, a suspicious subject was handled.

At 6:19 p.m. on Harris Street, an assault was handled.

Wednesday, April 22

At 11:53 p.m. on Sitkum Lane and Brewster Lane, a driver was issued a warning following a traffic stop.

Thursday, April 23

At 12:12 a.m. on Willow Street, a disturbance was handled.

At 2:19 a.m. on Maple Street, suspicious conditions were handled.

At 2:23 p.m. on Fifth Street, information was gathered regarding harassment.

Friday, April 24

At 1:00 p.m. on Spruce Street, a welfare check was handled.

At 1:07 p.m. on Maple Street, a criminal trespass was reported.

Saturday, April 25

At 3:33 a.m. on 8th Street, a citation was issued for criminal trespass.

At 7:02 a.m. on Kincheloe Lane, information was gathered on a welfare check.

At 5:43 p.m. on Roseburg Road, a report of shots fired was handled.

Sunday, April 26

At 2:01 a.m. in the Myrtle Point area, a security check was handled.

At 3:00 a.m. in the Myrtle Point area, a suspicious vehicle was handled.

At 11:33 a.m. on Roseburg Road, a welfare check was handled.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-6039 or by email at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

