Sept. 12
10:34 a.m. Illegal dumping at milepost 22 of Highway 42
Sept. 10
7:55 a.m. Shots fired at Roseburg Road and Pine Street
11:49 a.m. Shots fired at Spruce Street and 16th Street
7:08 p.m. Shots fired on Reedsford Road
9:58 p.m. Fireworks in 1000 block of Maryland Avenue
Sept. 9
5:01 a.m. Burn complaint at 25th Street and Harris Street
Sept. 5
12:16 p.m. Suspicious subject in Rotary Park
6:14 p.m. Suspicious subject at Highway 42 and North Fork Lane
Sept. 4
10:05 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 100 block of Fifth Street
Sept. 3
1:10 p.m. Arrest for accident at Second Street and Ash Street
3:36 p.m. Criminal mischief in 100 block of Fifth Street
5:43 p.m. Assault in 100 block of Fifth Street
Sept. 2
7:01 p.m. Theft in the 200 block of Maple Street
1:40 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Highway 242 and highway 42
8:15 p.m. Disturbance in 100 block of Fifth Street
Sept. 1
1 a.m. Suspicious conditions at Sixth Street and Alder Street
