Sept. 12

10:34 a.m. Illegal dumping at milepost 22 of Highway 42

Sept. 10

7:55 a.m. Shots fired at Roseburg Road and Pine Street

11:49 a.m. Shots fired at Spruce Street and 16th Street

7:08 p.m. Shots fired on Reedsford Road

9:58 p.m.  Fireworks in 1000 block of Maryland Avenue

Sept. 9

5:01 a.m. Burn complaint at 25th Street and Harris Street

Sept. 5

12:16 p.m. Suspicious subject in Rotary Park

6:14 p.m. Suspicious subject at Highway 42 and North Fork Lane

Sept. 4

10:05 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 100 block of Fifth Street

Sept. 3

1:10 p.m. Arrest for accident at Second Street and Ash Street

3:36 p.m. Criminal mischief in 100 block of Fifth Street

5:43 p.m. Assault in 100 block of Fifth Street

Sept. 2

7:01 p.m. Theft in the 200 block of Maple Street

1:40 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Highway 242 and highway 42

8:15 p.m. Disturbance in 100 block of Fifth Street

Sept. 1

1 a.m. Suspicious conditions at Sixth Street and Alder Street

