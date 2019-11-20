Monday, Nov. 11
At 4:36 a.m., traffic hazard handled on U.S. Highway 42 and Rink Creek Lane in Coquille.
At 8:32 a.m., information gathered of suspicious activity on Eight Street.
At 12:06 p.m., theft was reported on Maryland Avenue.
At 2:39 p.m., information gathered of suspicious activity on First and Ash Street.
At 2:57 p.m., traffic stop and warning issued on Ash and Fifth Street.
At 5:48 p.m., criminal trespass complaint handled on Eight Street.
At 6:54 p.m., arrest on Maple Street on a warrant service.
At 9:27 p.m., Myrtle Point police dispatched for suspicious conditions on East 11th St. in Coquille.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
At 8:20 a.m., disorderly conduct report handled on Third and Spruce Street.
At 10:37 a.m., public assistance on Fourth Street.
At 1:53 p.m., threat was reported on Spruce Street.
At 2:57 p.m., juvenile problem handled on Doborout Street.
At 9:33 p.m., driver issued citation following a traffic stop on state Highway 42 near mile post 18.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
At 12:16 a.m., driver issued warning following traffic stop on state Highway 42 near mile post 20.
At 3:37 a.m., driver issued warning following a traffic stop on state Highway 42 and Quiet Valley Lane.
At 3:44 a.m., Myrtle Point police dispatched to Eighth Street after a deceased subject was reported.
At 9:12 a.m., officers gathered information in Coquille.
At 1:08 p.m., driver issued warning following a traffic stop on Cathcart and Fifth Street.
At 1:41 p.m., hit and run reported on Maple and 23rd Street.
At 1:42 p.m., criminal trespass complaint on Eighth Street.
At 3:02 p.m., driving complaint reported on state Highway 42.
At 10:13 p.m., menacing report handled on Harris Street.
Thursday, Nov. 14
At 5:12 a.m., suspicious activity handled on Maple Street.
At 10:12 a.m., public assistance requested on Fourth Street.
At 10:52 a.m., medical call handled on Fourth Street.
At 5:15 p.m., information gathered on Ash Street about a runaway juvenile.
At 9:42 p.m., threat reported on Maryland Avenue.
Friday, Nov. 15
At 11:23 a.m., responded to criminal trespass complaint on Eighth Street.
At 11:28 a.m., responded to an alarm on A Street.
At 12:40 p.m., driving complaint reported on state Highway 42 near mile post 28.
At 4:34 p.m. , suspicious activity reported on Dement Creek Road in Broadbent.
Saturday, Nov. 16
At 1:57 a.m., public assistance provided on North Central Boulevard in Coquille.
At 1:05 p.m., driving complaint reported on Lampa Lane near mile post 3 in Myrtle Point.
At 4:02 p.m., found property reported and handled on Spruce Street.
At 5:00 p.m., casual contact call handled on Eighth Street.
Sunday, Nov. 17
At 10:31 a.m., accident reported on Willow Street.
At 2:06 p.m., criminal trespass complaint reported on Eighth Street.
At 3:40 p.m., dispatched to a report of disturbance on Sixth Street.
At 3:56 p.m., arrest made on Cedar and Eighth Street.
At 6:23 p.m., suspicious activity reported on Roseburg Road.
At 10:01 p.m., stolen property recovered in Powers.