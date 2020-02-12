Monday, Feb. 3
At 10:52 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on Willow and B Street.
At 1:51 p.m., information of a disturbance was gathered on Maple Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
At 12:19 p.m., a criminal trespass complaint was reported on Eighth Street.
At 4:40 p.m., driver issued a warning following a driving complain in the Myrtle Point area.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
At 12:01 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on Spruce Street.
At 3:01 p.m., found property was handled on Willow and Seventh Street.
At 3:51 p.m., missing person was reported on Spruce Street.
Thursday, Feb. 6
At 8:42 p.m., driver issued a citation following a traffic stop on Harris and C Street.
Friday, Feb. 7
At 10:54 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 42 and Carlisle Lane.
Saturday, Feb. 8
At 10:09 a.m., suspicious conditions were handled on Railroad Avenue.
At 5:17 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Ash Street.
At 8:42 p.m., an accident was reported on Dement Creek Road.
Sunday, Feb. 9
At 11:00 a.m., a disturbance was handled on Spruce Street.
At 1:24 p.m., a traffic stop was handled on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 18.
At 2:36 p.m., an arrest was made following a report of criminal mischief on Maryland Avenue.
At 6:15 p.m., a shoplifter was handled on Maryland Avenue.