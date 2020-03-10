Monday, March 2

At 5:18 a.m., a missing person report was handled on 19th Street.

At 1:07 p.m., suspicious conditions were handled on Eighth Street.

At 4:10 p.m., criminal trespass was handled on Maple Street.

At 8:52 p.m., a disturbance was handled on Ash and Fourth Street.

At 9:51 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Harris and Eighth Street.

Tuesday, March 3

At 5:49 p.m., a driving complaint was handled on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 19.

Wednesday, March 4

At 6:47 p.m., Myrtle Point police provided outside assistance on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 19.

Thursday, March 5

At 7:04 a.m., a burglary was handled on Sixth and Maple Street.

At 7:38 a.m., stolen property was recovered on Maple Street.

At 8:59 a.m., an assault was reported on Fourth Street.

At 1:45 p.m., a report of shots fired was handled on 19th Street.

At 9:32 p.m., an arrest was made following a report of criminal trespass on Maryland Avenue.

Friday, March 6

At 7:05 p.m., a traffic stop was handled on Eighth and Ash Street.

At 11:29 p.m., a suicidal subject was handled on Sitkum Lane.

Saturday, March 7

At 1:03 a.m., a missing person report was handled on Spruce Street.

At 3:42 a.m., a UEMV report was handled on Roseburg Road.

At 6:45 p.m., a driving complaint was handled on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 34.

Sunday, March 8

At 11:29 a.m., a harassment report was handled on Maryland Avenue.

