Monday, March 2
At 5:18 a.m., a missing person report was handled on 19th Street.
At 1:07 p.m., suspicious conditions were handled on Eighth Street.
At 4:10 p.m., criminal trespass was handled on Maple Street.
At 8:52 p.m., a disturbance was handled on Ash and Fourth Street.
At 9:51 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Harris and Eighth Street.
Tuesday, March 3
At 5:49 p.m., a driving complaint was handled on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 19.
Wednesday, March 4
At 6:47 p.m., Myrtle Point police provided outside assistance on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 19.
Thursday, March 5
At 7:04 a.m., a burglary was handled on Sixth and Maple Street.
At 7:38 a.m., stolen property was recovered on Maple Street.
At 8:59 a.m., an assault was reported on Fourth Street.
At 1:45 p.m., a report of shots fired was handled on 19th Street.
At 9:32 p.m., an arrest was made following a report of criminal trespass on Maryland Avenue.
Friday, March 6
At 7:05 p.m., a traffic stop was handled on Eighth and Ash Street.
At 11:29 p.m., a suicidal subject was handled on Sitkum Lane.
Saturday, March 7
At 1:03 a.m., a missing person report was handled on Spruce Street.
At 3:42 a.m., a UEMV report was handled on Roseburg Road.
At 6:45 p.m., a driving complaint was handled on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 34.
Sunday, March 8
At 11:29 a.m., a harassment report was handled on Maryland Avenue.
