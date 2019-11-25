Monday, Nov. 18 – Sunday, Nov. 24
Monday, Nov. 18
At 7:42 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Sitkum Lane.
At 8:32 a.m., an arrest was made on Maple Street following a report of assault.
At 5:00 p.m., an accident was reported on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 24.
At 9:01 p.m., driver was issued a citation following a traffic stop on Maryland Avenue and Eight Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
At 12:11 a.m., a suspicious subject was reported on Sixth Street.
At 3:55 p.m., suspicious activity handled on Eighth Street.
At 5:36 p.m., an accident was reported on Lampa Lane in Coquille.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
At 8:08 a.m., threats were determined to be unfounded on Fourth Street.
At 8:32 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on Myrtle Crest Lane.
At 9:34 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Maple Street.
At 11:32 a.m., a suspicious subject was reported on Alder Street.
At 2:42 p.m., information was gathered on a driving complain on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 18.
At 11:54 p.m., an intoxicated subject was reported on Maple Street.
Thursday, Nov. 21
At 11:50 a.m., a suicidal subject was reported on Cherry Ridge Lane.
At 3:34 p.m., a welfare check was conducted on Sunset Lane.
At 9:23 p.m., information was gathered about an animal at large on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 17.
Friday, Nov. 22
At 2:26 p.m., driver was issued a warning following a traffic stop on Ash Street.
At 7:35 p.m., officers handled a disabled vehicle on Bender Street and Harris Street.
At 10:22 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Myrtle Crest Lane and Maryland Avenue.
Saturday, Nov. 23
At 3:07 a.m., officers handled a report of a suspicious vehicle on Spruce Street.
At 3:19 a.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Eighth Street and C Street.
At 7:09 p.m., an accident was reported on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 22.
At 9:18 p.m., a citation for driving while suspended was issued on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 23.
Sunday, Nov. 24
At 12:14 a.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Eighth Street.
At 1:59 a.m., a call was handled regarding an animal at large on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 23.
At 4:24 p.m., a driving complaint was reported on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 22.