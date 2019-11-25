{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Nov. 18 – Sunday, Nov. 24

Monday, Nov. 18

At 7:42 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Sitkum Lane.

At 8:32 a.m., an arrest was made on Maple Street following a report of assault.

At 5:00 p.m., an accident was reported on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 24.

At 9:01 p.m., driver was issued a citation following a traffic stop on Maryland Avenue and Eight Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

At 12:11 a.m., a suspicious subject was reported on Sixth Street.

At 3:55 p.m., suspicious activity handled on Eighth Street.

At 5:36 p.m., an accident was reported on Lampa Lane in Coquille.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

At 8:08 a.m., threats were determined to be unfounded on Fourth Street.

At 8:32 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on Myrtle Crest Lane.

At 9:34 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Maple Street.

At 11:32 a.m., a suspicious subject was reported on Alder Street.

At 2:42 p.m., information was gathered on a driving complain on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 18.

At 11:54 p.m., an intoxicated subject was reported on Maple Street.

Thursday, Nov. 21

At 11:50 a.m., a suicidal subject was reported on Cherry Ridge Lane.

At 3:34 p.m., a welfare check was conducted on Sunset Lane.

At 9:23 p.m., information was gathered about an animal at large on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 17.

Friday, Nov. 22

At 2:26 p.m., driver was issued a warning following a traffic stop on Ash Street.

At 7:35 p.m., officers handled a disabled vehicle on Bender Street and Harris Street.

At 10:22 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Myrtle Crest Lane and Maryland Avenue.

Saturday, Nov. 23

At 3:07 a.m., officers handled a report of a suspicious vehicle on Spruce Street.

At 3:19 a.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Eighth Street and C Street.

At 7:09 p.m., an accident was reported on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 22.

At 9:18 p.m., a citation for driving while suspended was issued on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 23.

Sunday, Nov. 24

At 12:14 a.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Eighth Street.

At 1:59 a.m., a call was handled regarding an animal at large on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 23.

At 4:24 p.m., a driving complaint was reported on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 22.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-2039 or by email at amanda.linares@theworldlink.com.

