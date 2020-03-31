MONDAY, MARCH 23

At 1:50 p.m., criminal mischief reported on Spruce Street.

At 10:25 p.m., driving complaint information gathered on 19th Street.

At 11:25 p.m., animal complaint handled on Broadbent Road.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

At 6:07 p.m., suspicious conditions handled on Railroad Avenue.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

At 5:59 p.m., public assistance was provided on Fifth Street.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

At 10:25 p.m., a theft was handled on Eighth Street.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

At 11:55 a.m., a suspicious subject was reported on 12th and Collier Street in Coquille.

At 2:25 p.m., restraining order service conducted on Roseburg Road.

At 11:58 p.m., menacing reported Arago Fishtrap Road.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

At 2:32 p.m., counterfeit money handed on Maryland Avenue.

At 7:46 p.m., suspicious conditions were handed on Bothwick and Eighth Street.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

At 6:17 a.m., suspicious subject was handled on Sixth Street.

At 9:29 a.m., suicidal subject was handled on Fifth Street.

At 1:48 p.m., animal compliant handled on Roseburg Road.

