MONDAY, MARCH 23
At 1:50 p.m., criminal mischief reported on Spruce Street.
At 10:25 p.m., driving complaint information gathered on 19th Street.
At 11:25 p.m., animal complaint handled on Broadbent Road.
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
At 6:07 p.m., suspicious conditions handled on Railroad Avenue.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
At 5:59 p.m., public assistance was provided on Fifth Street.
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
At 10:25 p.m., a theft was handled on Eighth Street.
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
At 11:55 a.m., a suspicious subject was reported on 12th and Collier Street in Coquille.
At 2:25 p.m., restraining order service conducted on Roseburg Road.
At 11:58 p.m., menacing reported Arago Fishtrap Road.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
At 2:32 p.m., counterfeit money handed on Maryland Avenue.
At 7:46 p.m., suspicious conditions were handed on Bothwick and Eighth Street.
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
At 6:17 a.m., suspicious subject was handled on Sixth Street.
At 9:29 a.m., suicidal subject was handled on Fifth Street.
At 1:48 p.m., animal compliant handled on Roseburg Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In