Monday, Feb. 24
At 11:05 a.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Roseburg Road and View Street.
At 5:37 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Willow and Eighth Street.
At 7:02 p.m., information was gathered of a driving complaint on U.S. Highway 42.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
At 12:13 p.m., a medical call was handled on Myrtle Crest Lane.
At 6:02 p.m., a theft was handled on 23rd Street in Myrtle Point.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
At 1:46 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on Doborout Street.
At 2:18 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 23.
Thursday, Feb. 27
At 1:52 a.m., suspicious conditions were handled on Roseburg Road.
At 4:30 p.m., an animal complaint was handled on Bender Street.
At 5:05 p.m. a shoplifter was handled on Eighth Street.
At 5:37 p.m., a disturbance was handled on B Street.
Friday, Feb. 28
At 2:09 p.m., a report of an unauthorized use of motor vehicle was handled on Bender Street.
At 6:07 p.m., a burn complaint was handled on Roseburg Road.
At 7:16 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Fourth and Cedar Street.
Saturday, Feb. 29
At 2:46 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on Old Broadbent Road.
At 2:00 p.m., driver issued a warning following a driving complaint on U.S. Highway 42.
At 9:55 p.m., suspicious conditions were handled on Spruce Street.
Sunday, March 1
At 8:35 a.m., criminal trespass was handled on Maple Street.
At 9:02 a.m., an arrest was made after a shoplifter was reported on Eight Street.
At 3:51 p.m., criminal trespass was handled on Railroad Avenue.
At 9:52 p.m., driver issued a warning on Eighth and Cedar Street.
