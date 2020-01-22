Monday, Jan. 13
At 10:38 a.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on View Street and Roseburg Road.
At 12:32 p.m., a burglary was reported on C Street.
At 2:55 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Stover Lane and Bobcat Court.
At 4:11 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on Sixth Street.
At 5:05 p.m., driver issued a citation for DWS on Maryland Avenue.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
At 9:02 a.m., a welfare check was handled on A Street.
At 3:24 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Bothwick and Eighth Street.
At 4:28 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 23.
At 6: 09 p.m., driver issued a citation for DWS on Seventh and Bothwick Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
At 10:19 a.m., a threat was handled on Fourth Street.
At 10:46 a.m., a security check was handled on Myrtle Crest Lane.
At 11:10 a.m., a traffic hazard was handled on Roseburg Road.
At 11:37 a.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 22.
At 2:18 p.m., a welfare check was handled on Weekly Creek Road.
At 4:46 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on Sixth and Spruce Street.
Thursday, Jan. 16
At 3:11 a.m., a disturbance was handled on East Twelfth Street.
At 8:07 a.m., a criminal trespass was handled on Alder Street.
At 9:17 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on Hoffman Wayside.
Friday, Jan. 17
At 6:00 a.m., information about an animal complaint was gathered on Ash Street.
At 7:23 a.m., an accident was reported on Eighth and Ash Street.
At 9:02 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on Ash Street.
Saturday, Jan. 18
At 3:47 p.m., an animal at large was reported on Maple and Bender Street.
At 8:54 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Railroad Avenue and Doborout Street.
At 11:48 p.m., information was gathered about a suspicious vehicle on Spruce Street.
Sunday, Jan. 19
At 5:49 a.m., a theft was reported on First and Ash Street.
At 9:04 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on Sitkum Lane.
At 6:30 p.m., a report of a suicidal subject was handled in the Myrtle Point area.