MONDAY, MARCH 16

At 5:20 a.m., suspicious conditions were handled on Oak Street and Roseburg Road.

At 10:38 p.m., suspicious conditions were handled on Eighth Street.

At 10:49 p.m., a suicidal subject was handled on Roseburg Road.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

At 2:20 a.m., a UEMV report was handled on Roseburg Road.

At 9:46 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on Oak Street and Roseburg Road.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

At 10:13 a.m., information was gathered of a driving complaint on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 16 in Coquille.

At 8:34 p.m., an animal complaint was handled on Sunset Lane.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

At 2:08 a.m., a patrol check was handled in the Myrtle Point area.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

At 12:45 p.m., a disturbance was handled on 19th Street.

At 3:22 p.m., suspicious conditions were handled on Maryland Avenue.

At 6:16 p.m., a disturbance was handled in Rotary Park.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

At 2:16 a.m., a welfare check was handled on Eighth Street.

At 3:03 a.m., a noise complaint was handled in the Myrtle Point area.

At 5:07 p.m., criminal trespass was handled on C Street.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

At 2:46 a.m., a patrol check was handled on Spruce Street.

At 3:10 p.m., information was gathered about a civil problem in Lehnherr Park.

