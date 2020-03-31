MONDAY, MARCH 16
At 5:20 a.m., suspicious conditions were handled on Oak Street and Roseburg Road.
At 10:38 p.m., suspicious conditions were handled on Eighth Street.
At 10:49 p.m., a suicidal subject was handled on Roseburg Road.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
At 2:20 a.m., a UEMV report was handled on Roseburg Road.
At 9:46 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on Oak Street and Roseburg Road.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
At 10:13 a.m., information was gathered of a driving complaint on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 16 in Coquille.
At 8:34 p.m., an animal complaint was handled on Sunset Lane.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
At 2:08 a.m., a patrol check was handled in the Myrtle Point area.
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
At 12:45 p.m., a disturbance was handled on 19th Street.
At 3:22 p.m., suspicious conditions were handled on Maryland Avenue.
At 6:16 p.m., a disturbance was handled in Rotary Park.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
At 2:16 a.m., a welfare check was handled on Eighth Street.
At 3:03 a.m., a noise complaint was handled in the Myrtle Point area.
At 5:07 p.m., criminal trespass was handled on C Street.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
At 2:46 a.m., a patrol check was handled on Spruce Street.
At 3:10 p.m., information was gathered about a civil problem in Lehnherr Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In