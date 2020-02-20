Monday, Feb. 10
At 11:52 a.m., a traffic hazard was handled on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 13.
At 3:47 p.m., a juvenile problem was handled at Lehnherr Park.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
At 11:21 a.m., an arrest was made on Maryland Avenue.
At 4:00 p.m., a report involving tampering with a witness was collected on Spruce Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
At 11:08 a.m., a medical call was handled on Seventh Street.
At 11:11 a.m., a disturbance was handled on Maryland Avenue.
At 2:15 p.m., threats were handled on Fifth Street.
At 8:11 p.m., a welfare check was handled on Eighth Street.
Thursday, Feb. 13
At 4:05 p.m., information was collected on a mental subject on Harris Street.
At 11:15 p.m., a suicidal subject was handled on Fourth Street.
Friday, Feb. 14
At 8:49 p.m., an accident was reported on U.S. Highway near Milepost 22.
At 9:44 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Spruce and Fourth Street.
Saturday, Feb. 15
At 8:24 a.m., suspicious conditions were handled on Doborout Street.
At 10:41 a.m., a burn complaint was reported on Hathorn Road.
At 12:49 p.m., an intoxicated subject was handled on Willow and Sixth Street.
At 5:36 p.m., a DUII was reported in Myrtle Point.
Sunday, Feb. 16
At 10:53 a.m., a medical call was handled on East Willow Street.
At 12:38 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Harris and Eighth Street.
At 4:07 p.m., a mental subject was handled on Fifth Street.
At 8:46 p.m., driver issued a citation following a traffic stop on Maryland Avenue and Eighth Street.