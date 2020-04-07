MONDAY, MARCH 30
At 2:13 p.m., code enforcement handled on Railroad Avenue.
At 3:35 p.m., a shoplifter was handled on Eight Street.
TUESDAY, MARCH 31
At 11:44 a.m., counterfeit money was handled on Eight Street.
At 6:21 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Maryland Avenue.
AT 7:40 p.m., a welfare check was handled on Spruce Street
WEDNESDAY, ARPIL 1
At 6:00 p.m., a shoplifter was handled on Maryland Avenue.
At 7:00 p.m., a juvenile problem was handled on Willow Street.
At 10:25 p.m., information was gathered regarding illegal dumping on Railroad Avenue and Harris Street.
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
At 11:33 a.m., a game violation was handled on Dement Creek Road.
At 10:53 p.m., suspicious conditions were handled on River Road.
FRIDAY, APRIL 3
At 3:42 a.m., a security check was handled in Myrtle Point downtown area.
At 11:44 a.m., an arrest was made on Railroad Avenue following a VRO report.
At 3:49 p.m., criminal trespass handled on Eight Street.
At 4:45 p.m., traffic hazard handled on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 19.
At 9:19 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on Alder Street.
SATURDAY, APRIL 4
At 3:52 p.m., suspicious conditions were handled on Fifth Street.
At 10:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on C Street.
SUNDAY, APRIL 5
At 4:22 a.m., a security check was handled in the Myrtle Point area.
At 5:24 a.m., a UEMV report on Southeast First Avenue was handled in Coquille.
At 11:01 a.m., a theft was handled on C Street.
At 6:44 p.m., burglary handled on Maple Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In