MONDAY, MARCH 30

At 2:13 p.m., code enforcement handled on Railroad Avenue.

At 3:35 p.m., a shoplifter was handled on Eight Street.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

At 11:44 a.m., counterfeit money was handled on Eight Street.

At 6:21 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Maryland Avenue.

AT 7:40 p.m., a welfare check was handled on Spruce Street

WEDNESDAY, ARPIL 1

At 6:00 p.m., a shoplifter was handled on Maryland Avenue.

At 7:00 p.m., a juvenile problem was handled on Willow Street.

At 10:25 p.m., information was gathered regarding illegal dumping on Railroad Avenue and Harris Street.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

At 11:33 a.m., a game violation was handled on Dement Creek Road.

At 10:53 p.m., suspicious conditions were handled on River Road.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

At 3:42 a.m., a security check was handled in Myrtle Point downtown area.

At 11:44 a.m., an arrest was made on Railroad Avenue following a VRO report.

At 3:49 p.m., criminal trespass handled on Eight Street.

At 4:45 p.m., traffic hazard handled on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 19.

At 9:19 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on Alder Street.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

At 3:52 p.m., suspicious conditions were handled on Fifth Street.

At 10:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on C Street.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

At 4:22 a.m., a security check was handled in the Myrtle Point area.

At 5:24 a.m., a UEMV report on Southeast First Avenue was handled in Coquille.

At 11:01 a.m., a theft was handled on C Street.

At 6:44 p.m., burglary handled on Maple Street.

