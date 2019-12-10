Monday, Dec. 2
At 2:55 a.m., an arrest was made following a report of a suspicious subject on Eighth Street.
At 9:04 a.m., report of a suspicious vehicle was handled on Maple Street.
At 11:09 a.m., a theft was handled on Fifth Street.
At 12:12 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Rotary Park.
At 5:45 p.m., report of a suspicious vehicle was handled on Fourth and Ash Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
At 6:39 a.m., a welfare check was handled on A Street.
At. 9:23 a.m., an arrest was made following a probation violation on Maple Street.
At 5:24 p.m., information was gathered on Maple Street of stalking.
At 8:19 p.m., a traffic stop was handled on North Bank Lane and Raccoon Road in Coquille.
At 10:28 p.m., a report of a prowler was handled on Maple Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
At 10:09 a.m., information was gathered of a driving complaint on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 40.
At 12:23 p.m., a theft was handled on Spruce Street.
At 2:43 p.m., officers responded to a missing person report on A Street.
At 7:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Roseburg Road.
Thursday, Dec. 5
You have free articles remaining.
At 8:19 a.m., a theft was reported on Maryland Avenue.
At 9:24 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Rotary Park.
Friday, Dec. 6
At 4:54 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eighth Street.
At 8:41 a.m., an assault was reported on Willow Street.
At 7:53 p.m., a threat was handled on Maryland Avenue.
At 10:55 p.m., a report of a prowler was handled on North Dean Street.
Saturday, Dec. 7
At 6:48 a.m., suspicious conditions was handled on Fifth Street.
At 3:48 p.m., a welfare check was handled on Willow Street.
At 11:21 p.m., driver issued a citation following a traffic stop on Carlisle Lane and Roseburg Road.
At 11:55 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop of Roseburg Road and Stover Lane.
Sunday, Dec. 8
At 4:16 p.m., an animal at large was reported on Maple Street.
At 6:55 p.m., a driving complaint was reported on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 18.
At 8:23 p.m., an arrest was made following the report of a juvenile problem on Ash Street.
At 9:22 p.m., a noise complaint was handled on Spruce Street.