Monday, Dec. 2

At 2:55 a.m., an arrest was made following a report of a suspicious subject on Eighth Street.

At 9:04 a.m., report of a suspicious vehicle was handled on Maple Street.

At 11:09 a.m., a theft was handled on Fifth Street.

At 12:12 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Rotary Park.

At 5:45 p.m., report of a suspicious vehicle was handled on Fourth and Ash Street.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

At 6:39 a.m., a welfare check was handled on A Street.

At. 9:23 a.m., an arrest was made following a probation violation on Maple Street.

At 5:24 p.m., information was gathered on Maple Street of stalking.

At 8:19 p.m., a traffic stop was handled on North Bank Lane and Raccoon Road in Coquille.

At 10:28 p.m., a report of a prowler was handled on Maple Street.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

At 10:09 a.m., information was gathered of a driving complaint on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 40.

At 12:23 p.m., a theft was handled on Spruce Street.

At 2:43 p.m., officers responded to a missing person report on A Street.

At 7:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Roseburg Road.

Thursday, Dec. 5

At 8:19 a.m., a theft was reported on Maryland Avenue.

At 9:24 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Rotary Park.

Friday, Dec. 6

At 4:54 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eighth Street.

At 8:41 a.m., an assault was reported on Willow Street.

At 7:53 p.m., a threat was handled on Maryland Avenue.

At 10:55 p.m., a report of a prowler was handled on North Dean Street.

Saturday, Dec. 7

At 6:48 a.m., suspicious conditions was handled on Fifth Street.

At 3:48 p.m., a welfare check was handled on Willow Street.

At 11:21 p.m., driver issued a citation following a traffic stop on Carlisle Lane and Roseburg Road.

At 11:55 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop of Roseburg Road and Stover Lane.

Sunday, Dec. 8

At 4:16 p.m., an animal at large was reported on Maple Street.

At 6:55 p.m., a driving complaint was reported on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 18.

At 8:23 p.m., an arrest was made following the report of a juvenile problem on Ash Street.

At 9:22 p.m., a noise complaint was handled on Spruce Street.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-2039 or by email at amanda.linares@theworldlink.com.

