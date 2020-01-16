{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Jan. 6

At 5:54 a.m., a suspicious subject was handled on Myrtle Crest Lane.

At 10:54 a.m., a suspicious subject was handled on Fifth Street.

At 2:24 p.m., a report of harassment was handled on Fifth Street.

At 5:56 p.m., an animal at large was reported on Harris Street.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

At 11:48 a.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Spruce and Eighth Street.

At 12:02 p.m., driver issued a citation following a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 42 near milepost 22.

At 12:19 p.m., a person was arrested for a probation violation on Sixth and Cedar Street.

At 3:55 p.m., information was gathered on stalking on Border Street.

At 10:35 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on Sitkum and North Fork.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

At 5:00 a.m., a driving complaint was handled on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 22.

At 3:20 p.m., a criminal trespass complaint was handled on Spruce Street.

Thursday, Jan. 9

At 10:01 a.m., a juvenile problem was handled on Fourth Street.

At 8:32 p.m., information was gathered on a criminal trespass complaint on Dement Creek Road.

Friday, Jan. 10

At 11:49 a.m., an arrest was made following a report of criminal trespass on Fifth Street.

At 10:59 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Ash and Sixth Street.

Saturday, Jan. 11

At 3:15 a.m., a medical call was handled in Coquille on West 10th Street.

At 11:21 a.m., a burglary report was handled on Maple Street.

Sunday, Jan. 12

At 12:38 p.m., a criminal trespass complaint was handled on Eighth Street.

At 2:42 p.m., a report of a fire was handled on Harris Street.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-2039 or by email at amanda.linares@theworldlink.com.

