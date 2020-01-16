Monday, Jan. 6
At 5:54 a.m., a suspicious subject was handled on Myrtle Crest Lane.
At 10:54 a.m., a suspicious subject was handled on Fifth Street.
At 2:24 p.m., a report of harassment was handled on Fifth Street.
At 5:56 p.m., an animal at large was reported on Harris Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
At 11:48 a.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Spruce and Eighth Street.
At 12:02 p.m., driver issued a citation following a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 42 near milepost 22.
At 12:19 p.m., a person was arrested for a probation violation on Sixth and Cedar Street.
At 3:55 p.m., information was gathered on stalking on Border Street.
At 10:35 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on Sitkum and North Fork.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
At 5:00 a.m., a driving complaint was handled on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 22.
At 3:20 p.m., a criminal trespass complaint was handled on Spruce Street.
Thursday, Jan. 9
At 10:01 a.m., a juvenile problem was handled on Fourth Street.
At 8:32 p.m., information was gathered on a criminal trespass complaint on Dement Creek Road.
Friday, Jan. 10
At 11:49 a.m., an arrest was made following a report of criminal trespass on Fifth Street.
At 10:59 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Ash and Sixth Street.
Saturday, Jan. 11
At 3:15 a.m., a medical call was handled in Coquille on West 10th Street.
At 11:21 a.m., a burglary report was handled on Maple Street.
Sunday, Jan. 12
At 12:38 p.m., a criminal trespass complaint was handled on Eighth Street.
At 2:42 p.m., a report of a fire was handled on Harris Street.