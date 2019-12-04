Monday, Nov. 25
At 1:12 p.m., report of an abandoned vehicle was handled on Lampa Lane and Stringtown Road.
At 4:44 p.m., suicidal subject reported near Milepost 18 on Powers Highway.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
At 2:11 a.m., information gathered about a criminal trespass report on Maryland Avenue.
At 8:22 p.m., juvenile problem was handled on East Willow Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
At 12:23 p.m., accident was handled on Eighth Street.
At 1:17 p.m., an arrest was made following a report of a disturbance on A Street.
At 3:15 p.m., suspicious conditions were reported on Border Street.
At 5:02 p.m., report of a suspicious vehicle was handled on Maryland Avenue.
At 10:45 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Eighth Street and Spruce Street.
Thursday, Nov. 28
You have free articles remaining.
At 7:14 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Border Street.
At 11:16 p.m., report of a suspicious vehicle was handled on Roseburg Road.
Friday, Nov. 29
At 7:19 p.m., disabled vehicle was reported on Sunset Lane and Roseburg Road.
At 8:44 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 42 and old Highway 42 Road.
At 11:28 p.m., suspicious conditions reported on Sixth Street and Ash Street.
Saturday, Nov. 30
At 8:40 a.m., information was gathered of shots fired on Sixth Street and Ash Street.
At 2:57 p.m., an accident was handled on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 18.
At 10:51 p.m., an accident was reported on Sitkum Lane.
Sunday, Dec. 1
At 12:24 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Eighth Street.
At 3:04 p.m., a suspicious subject was reported on Alder Street.