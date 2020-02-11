Monday, Jan. 27
At 11:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eighth Street.
At 5:27 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on 19th Street.
At 10:26 p.m., a fire was reported on Willow Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
At 10:37 a.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Eighth Street.
At 2:41 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on Cedar and Seventh Street.
At 3:50 p.m., an arrest was made following a report of theft on Eighth Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
At 12:59 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Sixth and Maple Street.
At 1:10 p.m., suspicious conditions were handled on Maryland Avenue.
At 3:44 p.m., suspicious conditions were handled on Eighth Street.
Thursday, Jan. 30
At 1:50 p.m., shoplifter reported on Eighth Street.
At 3:02 p.m., a report of harassment was handled on Fifth Street.
At 3:53 p.m., a theft was handled on A Street.
At 9:55 p.m., driver issued a citation following a traffic stop on Bothwick and Seventh Street.
Friday, Jan. 31
At 7:04 a.m., a disturbance was handled on Roseburg Road.
At 8:42 p.m., a suspicious subject was handled at Rotary Park.
At 9:01 p.m., threats were handled on Bothwick Street.
Saturday, Feb. 1
At 9:52 a.m., information about criminal mischief was gathered on First Street.
At 7:51 p.m., a welfare check was conducted on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 24.
Sunday, Feb. 2
At 1:36 p.m., a suspicious subject was handled on Bender Street.
At 1:56 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 42 and Carlisle Lane.
At 5:23 p.m., driver issued a citation following a traffic stop on Bothwick and Eighth Street.
At 6:42 p.m., a report of an assault was handled on East Willow Street.