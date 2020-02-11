{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Jan. 27

At 11:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eighth Street.

At 5:27 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on 19th Street.

At 10:26 p.m., a fire was reported on Willow Street.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

At 10:37 a.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Eighth Street.

At 2:41 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on Cedar and Seventh Street.

At 3:50 p.m., an arrest was made following a report of theft on Eighth Street.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

At 12:59 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Sixth and Maple Street.

At 1:10 p.m., suspicious conditions were handled on Maryland Avenue.

At 3:44 p.m., suspicious conditions were handled on Eighth Street.

Thursday, Jan. 30

At 1:50 p.m., shoplifter reported on Eighth Street.

At 3:02 p.m., a report of harassment was handled on Fifth Street.

At 3:53 p.m., a theft was handled on A Street.

At 9:55 p.m., driver issued a citation following a traffic stop on Bothwick and Seventh Street.

Friday, Jan. 31

At 7:04 a.m., a disturbance was handled on Roseburg Road.

At 8:42 p.m., a suspicious subject was handled at Rotary Park.

At 9:01 p.m., threats were handled on Bothwick Street.

Saturday, Feb. 1

At 9:52 a.m., information about criminal mischief was gathered on First Street.

At 7:51 p.m., a welfare check was conducted on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 24.

Sunday, Feb. 2

At 1:36 p.m., a suspicious subject was handled on Bender Street.

At 1:56 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 42 and Carlisle Lane.

At 5:23 p.m., driver issued a citation following a traffic stop on Bothwick and Eighth Street.

At 6:42 p.m., a report of an assault was handled on East Willow Street.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-2039 or by email at amanda.linares@theworldlink.com.

