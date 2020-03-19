MONDAY, MARCH 9

4:23 p.m., theft, 600 block of C Street, Myrtle Point; information.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

9:40 a.m., accident, Spruce Street and Eighth Street, Myrtle Point; handled.

3:57 p.m., assault, 15000 block of Highway 42, Myrtle Point; handled.

5:34 p.m., animal at large, Maple Street and Fifth Street, Myrtle Point; handled.

8:02 p.m., accident, 1900 block of Spruce Street, Myrtle Point; handled.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

6 p.m., disturbance, 1500 block of Roseburg Road, Myrtle Point; handled.

9:47 p.m., suspicious conditions, 1400 block of Maple Street, Myrtle Point; handled.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

6:47 a.m., mental subject, Myrtle Point area; information.

7:50 a.m., fire, View Street and Roseburg Road, Myrtle Point; handled.

12:33 p.m., animal complaint, Maple Street and Bender Street, Myrtle Point; warning.

12:48 p.m., illegal dumping, 1500 block of Roseburg Road, Myrtle Point; citation.

6:52 p.m., criminal mischief, 1000 block of Maryland Avenue, Myrtle Point; report due.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

10:51 a.m., criminal trespass, 400 block of Eighth Street, Myrtle Point; handled.

1:23 p.m., traffic stop, Spruce Street and Third Street, Myrtle Point; warming.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

1:40 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Bryant Boat Ramp, Myrtle Point; handled.

6:39 p.m., suspicious conditions, milepost 3 on Sitkum Lane, Myrtle Point; handled.

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

12:49 p.m., suspicious conditions, Rotary Park, Myrtle Point; handled.

7 p.m., assault, 200 block of Maple Street, Myrtle Point; arrest.

