MONDAY, MARCH 9
4:23 p.m., theft, 600 block of C Street, Myrtle Point; information.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
9:40 a.m., accident, Spruce Street and Eighth Street, Myrtle Point; handled.
3:57 p.m., assault, 15000 block of Highway 42, Myrtle Point; handled.
5:34 p.m., animal at large, Maple Street and Fifth Street, Myrtle Point; handled.
8:02 p.m., accident, 1900 block of Spruce Street, Myrtle Point; handled.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
6 p.m., disturbance, 1500 block of Roseburg Road, Myrtle Point; handled.
9:47 p.m., suspicious conditions, 1400 block of Maple Street, Myrtle Point; handled.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
6:47 a.m., mental subject, Myrtle Point area; information.
7:50 a.m., fire, View Street and Roseburg Road, Myrtle Point; handled.
12:33 p.m., animal complaint, Maple Street and Bender Street, Myrtle Point; warning.
12:48 p.m., illegal dumping, 1500 block of Roseburg Road, Myrtle Point; citation.
6:52 p.m., criminal mischief, 1000 block of Maryland Avenue, Myrtle Point; report due.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
10:51 a.m., criminal trespass, 400 block of Eighth Street, Myrtle Point; handled.
1:23 p.m., traffic stop, Spruce Street and Third Street, Myrtle Point; warming.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
1:40 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Bryant Boat Ramp, Myrtle Point; handled.
6:39 p.m., suspicious conditions, milepost 3 on Sitkum Lane, Myrtle Point; handled.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
12:49 p.m., suspicious conditions, Rotary Park, Myrtle Point; handled.
7 p.m., assault, 200 block of Maple Street, Myrtle Point; arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In