Sunday, Dec. 29
At 3:21 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Eighth Street.
At 3:50 p.m., driver issued a citation following a traffic stop on Maple and Seventh Street
At 5:55 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Spruce and Third Street.
At 9:41 p.m., disturbance reported on Hermann Street.
Monday, Dec. 30
At 11:45 a.m., driver issued a citation for driving with a suspended license on Maple and Third Street.
At 3:01 p.m., a report of fraud was handled on 16th Street.
At 4:08 p.m., officers reported on a narcotics investigation on River Road. A
At 4:25 p.m., information was gathered on a criminal trespass on Eighth Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
At 9:15 a.m., a report of counterfeit money was handled on Eighth Street.
At 9:30 a.m., theft was reported on Second Street.
At 12:58 p.m., an arrest was made on Spruce and Third Street.
At 3:10 p.m., an animal at large was reported at the Arago Boat Ramp.
At 9:11 p.m., a burn complaint was handled on Roseburg Road.
At 9:29 p.m., suspicious conditions were reported on Ash Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
At 8:45 a.m., a report of suspicious condition was handled on Maple Street.
At 11:30 a.m., information was gathered on a code violation on Maple Street.
At 1:24 p.m., an animal complaint was handled on 25th Street.
Thursday, Jan. 2
At 1:58 p.m., a report of suspicious conditions was handled on Railroad Avenue.
At 2:13 p.m., a burglary report was handled on U.S. Highway 42 and Carlisle Lane.
At 3:02 p.m., a burglary report was handed on Roseburg Road.
At 8:42 p.m., a disturbance was handled on Kings Street in Powers.
Friday, Jan. 3
At 5:48 p.m., a DUII was reported on Catching Creek Lane in Broadbent.
At 9:52 p.m., an alarm was handled on Roseburg Road.
Saturday, Jan. 4
At 11:04 a.m., information on a suspicious subject was gathered on Maple Street.
At 8:55 p.m., driver issued a citation following a traffic stop on Eighth Street.
At 9:45 p.m., driver issued a warning following a driving complaint on U.S. Highway 42.
Sunday, Jan. 5
At 1:02 a.m., an arrest was made following a report of a disturbance on Second Street Southeast in Bandon.
At 2:27 a.m., an arrest was made following a report of disorderly conduct on North Alder Street in Coquille.
At 3:38 p.m., theft was reported on Maple and Second Street.
At 8:50 p.m., a disturbance was handled on Stover Lane.