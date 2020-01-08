{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday, Dec. 29

At 3:21 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Eighth Street.

At 3:50 p.m., driver issued a citation following a traffic stop on Maple and Seventh Street

At 5:55 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Spruce and Third Street.

At 9:41 p.m., disturbance reported on Hermann Street.

Monday, Dec. 30

At 11:45 a.m., driver issued a citation for driving with a suspended license on Maple and Third Street.

At 3:01 p.m., a report of fraud was handled on 16th Street.

At 4:08 p.m., officers reported on a narcotics investigation on River Road. A

At 4:25 p.m., information was gathered on a criminal trespass on Eighth Street.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

At 9:15 a.m., a report of counterfeit money was handled on Eighth Street.

At 9:30 a.m., theft was reported on Second Street.

At 12:58 p.m., an arrest was made on Spruce and Third Street.

At 3:10 p.m., an animal at large was reported at the Arago Boat Ramp.

At 9:11 p.m., a burn complaint was handled on Roseburg Road.

At 9:29 p.m., suspicious conditions were reported on Ash Street.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

At 8:45 a.m., a report of suspicious condition was handled on Maple Street.

At 11:30 a.m., information was gathered on a code violation on Maple Street.

At 1:24 p.m., an animal complaint was handled on 25th Street.

Thursday, Jan. 2

At 1:58 p.m., a report of suspicious conditions was handled on Railroad Avenue.

At 2:13 p.m., a burglary report was handled on U.S. Highway 42 and Carlisle Lane.

At 3:02 p.m., a burglary report was handed on Roseburg Road.

At 8:42 p.m., a disturbance was handled on Kings Street in Powers.

Friday, Jan. 3

At 5:48 p.m., a DUII was reported on Catching Creek Lane in Broadbent.

At 9:52 p.m., an alarm was handled on Roseburg Road.

Saturday, Jan. 4

At 11:04 a.m., information on a suspicious subject was gathered on Maple Street.

At 8:55 p.m., driver issued a citation following a traffic stop on Eighth Street.

At 9:45 p.m., driver issued a warning following a driving complaint on U.S. Highway 42.

Sunday, Jan. 5

At 1:02 a.m., an arrest was made following a report of a disturbance on Second Street Southeast in Bandon.

At 2:27 a.m., an arrest was made following a report of disorderly conduct on North Alder Street in Coquille.

At 3:38 p.m., theft was reported on Maple and Second Street.

At 8:50 p.m., a disturbance was handled on Stover Lane.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-2039 or by email at amanda.linares@theworldlink.com.

