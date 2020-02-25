{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Feb. 17

At 7:34 a.m., criminal mischief handled on Maryland Avenue.

At 1:19 p.m., suspicious activity handled on Fifth Street.

At 2:28 p.m., criminal mischief handled in Rotary Park.

At 3:23 p.m., driver issued a citation following a traffic stop on Spruce and Fifth Street.

At 4:04 p.m., a mental subject was handled on Fifth Street.

At 5:38 p.m., information on a hit and run was gathered on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 11.

At 11:09 p.m., a disturbance was handled on Maple Street.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

At 9:54 a.m., a driving complaint was reported on Spruce Street.

At 10:29 a.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on A Street and Roseburg Road.

At 1:46 p.m., a disturbance was handled on U.S. Highway 42.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

At 1:45 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Spruce Street.

At 1:11 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Maryland Avenue.

At 4:19 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was handled on 19th Street.

Thursday, Feb. 20

At 12:05 p.m., an animal complaint was handled on Maple and Bender Street.

Friday, Feb. 21

At 3:48 p.m., a suicidal subject was handled on Ash Street.

At 8:54 p.m., driver issued a citation following a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 42 and Carlisle Lane.

Saturday, Feb. 22

At 9:15 a.m., a criminal trespass complaint was handled on Eighth Street.

At 1:43 p.m., a burn complaint was handled on East Cedar Street.

Sunday, Feb. 23

At 1:55 a.m., a driving complaint was handled on U.S. Highway 42S and Finely Loop.

At 9:14 a.m., a civil problem was handled on Eighth Street.

At 11:37 a.m., information was gathered of a criminal trespass on Eighth Street.

At 2:15 p.m., a security check was handled on Bryant Boat Ramp.

At 2:59 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on Willow and Eighth Street.

At 7:09 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on Myrtle Crest Lane.

