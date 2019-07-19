NORTH BEND — North Bend police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly attempted to cash a stolen check at a U.S. Bank in North Bend.
According to a press release by the North Bend Police Department, officers responded to the branch at approximately 4:58 p.m. Wednesday to take the report where authorities identified the male suspect as 35-year-old Loy Minton, of Myrtle Point.
He was arrested and charged with probation violation, unlawful possession of a forge instrument, forgery and identity theft.
In addition to Milton’s arrest, a 33-year-old woman, who was in the passenger seat of Milton’s vehicle, was also arrested as she attempted to flee the scene and provided officers with a false name.
Rachel Elizabeth Swigert was identified and revealed to have multiple warrants out of other counties. She was taken to the Coos County Jail where she was booked on the outstanding warrants and additional charges of false information to police, escape II and resisting arrest, according to the press release.