MYRTLE POINT — A Myrtle Point was arrested following a report of an assault Monday evening.
According to the Coos County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:59 p.m., Coos County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of an assault on Arago Fishtrap Road in Myrtle Point. When deputies arrived, they contacted the victim, who had an injury to her eye.
As a result of an investigation, 33-year-old Brandon Myers of Myrtle Point was arrested and charged with assault 4, domestic.
Myers was transported to the Coos County Jail, were he was booked and lodged. He is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
