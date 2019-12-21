MYRTLE POINT — On Friday, Dec. 20, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a Coos County timber deputy received multiple phone calls and text messages from Moore Mill Timber and Roseburg Resources regarding a subject who was seen by a neighbor allegedly unlawfully taking cedar from Roseburg Resources property on Lampa Lane near Lampa Creek Road.
Two deputies responded to the area but the suspect had left prior to their arrival. The Sheriff’s Office received information that the suspect was on state Highway 42S near Sturdivant Park with a disabled vehicle. Coquille Police responded to the disabled vehicle and contacted the suspect.
Upon the arrival of deputies, the investigation revealed that 36-year-old Wayne J. Resendez had allegedly unlawfully taken approximately 1/3 cord of cedar bolts from Roseburg Property. The cedar was seized and Resendez was cited on a charge of unlawful harvest/transport of a forest product.
Later in the investigation, it was determined the cedar had a retail value of $133.33. Resendez will be referred to the district attorney’s office on charges of theft II in addition to the unlawful harvest/transport charge. Coquille Police also cited Resendez on a charge of driving while suspended and Resendez’ vehicle was towed from the scene.