MYRTLE POINT — A Myrtle Point couple has been charged with unlawful possession, delivery and manufacture of a controlled after a search revealed three pounds of methamphetamine at their home.
According to a press release from Capt. Cal Mitts, director of the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team (SCINT), on Oct. 1 at approximately 4:30 p.m., SCINT officers served a search warrant at 1863 Roseburg Road in Myrtle Point at the home of Robert and Cindy Briggs.
Detectives and assisting officers located over three pounds of methamphetamine, scales, packaging material, three handguns and other paraphernalia at the residence. Detectives also seized over $1,000 in U.S. currency. This commercial quantity of methamphetamine has a street value of over $50,000, stated the press release.
Robert Neal Briggs, 61, was transported to Coquille Valley Hospital by Ambulance for medical reasons. Cindy Marie Briggs, 56, was released at the scene. Both Robert and Cindy will be referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office on charges of unlawful possession, delivery, and manufacture of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a firearm.
The search warrant marked the culmination of an investigation spanning several months. SCINT was assisted by members of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Coos Community Corrections, Curry County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Myrtle Point Police Department.
SCINT encourages the public to report narcotics activity on the web by going to www.scint.us and “Report a Dealer."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In