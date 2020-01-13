CAPE ARAGO HIGHWAY — Missing North Bend man, John Hepburn, was found dead this afternoon.
According to a press release from the North Bend Police Department, the department was contacted Monday, Jan. 13 at 12 p.m. that Hepburn’s bicycle was located on Cape Arago Highway.
Hepburn, 54, had been reported missing on Jan. 2 after leaving his home on his blue bicycle, triggering calls for local help in finding the man who had been living at the People’s Place, a boarding-room style nonprofit.
“(Hepburn’s) bicycle had been located on Cape Arago Highway off a steep embankment,” the release said.
NBPD was assisted by Charleston Fire Department and the Coos County Sheriff’s Office in a search and rescue of the area.
“During the search, Hepburn was located nearby and was deceased,” the release said. “Early stages of the investigation reveal no signs of foul play.”
The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as more information is released.