NORTH BEND — A missing Utah boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found safe in North Bend with his non-custodial mother Thursday afternoon.
A nationwide search for 6-year-old Terran Butler was issued via Amber Alert out of the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake, Utah, after he went missing following a court-supervised visit with his mother, 43-year-old Emily Jolley. Authorities believed the boy may have been taken to the Roseburg area because of Jolley's ties to the area. It was also believed Jolley may have been headed to the coast to make her way north to Yachats.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 1 at about 1:17 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of the whereabouts of the boy.
Through investigative measures, detectives from the Unified Police Department were able to provide potential locations where the suspects and the child were presumed to be.
As a result of an investigation conducted by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake, the suspects, Emily Jolley and 56-year-old Bonnie Jackson were located at a residence on Broadway Street in North Bend, along with Butler. He was found unharmed and in good health.
Butler was taken into protective custody by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. Jolley and Jackson were arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail alleging the federal crime of abduction and kidnapping of a minor and taking him across state lines from the State of Utah, with additional charges from the state of Utah of the crime of custodial interference in the third degree.
Coordination was made with the child’s custodial parent for his return. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Human Services — Child Welfare.
The investigation is ongoing.
