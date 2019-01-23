ROSEBURG — A female student has been charged after making a threat of violence at Fremont Middle School in Roseburg.
A Roseburg Police Department press release stated that on Jan. 18 a threat was found written on a bathroom stall at Fremont Middle School in Roseburg. The threat indicated an act of violence was going to occur on another date. During a subsequent investigation by school staff and a Roseburg Police Department school resource Officer, a 14-year-old female was identified as the person who wrote the threat.
The juvenile was interviewed and ultimately said she written it in an attempt to get school canceled, and that she had no intention of hurting anyone. She was taken into custody and lodged at the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center for Disorderly Conduct in the First Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.