NORTH BEND — Two ounces of methamphetamine were recovered from the bay after a man tossed it into the water in an attempt to escape from police.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy working with the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team discovered the whereabouts of a methamphetamine deal in the Charleston boat basin on Tuesday.
Roger McPherson Jr. was contacted by his probation officer at the door of his boat where he was living when McPherson refused to cooperate. He tossed a black bag into the bay just before he was placed under arrest for probation violation.
“McPherson began to fight with both his probation officer and another probation officer that was present,” the release said.
Coos County deputies and a team from the U.S. Coast Guard helped probation officers take McPherson into custody and recovered the bag, where it was discovered to hold two ounces of methamphetamine.
McPherson was transported to the Coos County Jail, charged with possession of methamphetamine and interfering with a peace officer.
“Personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard, Coos County Parole and Probation, and the Coos County Sheriff’s Office all aided in the investigation,” the release said.